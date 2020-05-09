Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee is a photographer and mommy blogger who navigates her day with a bunch of activity along with spending quality time with her three-and-a-half-year-old son Shiven.



Hence, when it comes to celebrating motherhood, she does it with all the gusto but without tiring herself out. Hence when we asked her for a few tips to be productive during the lockdown, she said, “ We first have to remember not to be too harsh on ourselves! I am trying to keep my head decluttered and as lucid as possible. Taking care of yourself is of utmost importance at all times. Catch up on your sleep, reduce your screen time, have hearty conversations with your family. It’s alright if you can’t be too productive as we are in the middle of a pandemic.”



However, she maintains that a routine with some flexibility does help. “I have an entirely new routine during the lockdown has. My photography assignments are on hold of course, but being someone who finds solace in capturing the tiniest moments of life, documenting the sublimity of the lockdown through photography has strangely become an escape after all. Along with that, I am also happily sharing the snippets of my daily life as a mother with a sole aim to celebrate motherhood,” says the influencer with over 21,000 Instagram followers.