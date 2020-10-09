While it might be a while before we see large-scale events, this week was proof that Chennai is slowly ready to get back to normal, albeit in a controlled setting. Smaller groups, and more thoughtful gatherings, with follow-up questions like ‘Is it outdoor?’ and ‘How many people?’ have become commonplace. Event organizers have also proven that they are up to the task, tweaking the format to make sure everyone feels safe but has fun at the same time.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai, the ladies were all geared up for Style Bazaar, ready to do some serious shopping after such a long break. Sheetal Jain played host, and had her hands full, with the crowds coming in all day long. The influencer brigade was also out in full force, documenting everything in great detail for Instagram. It’s like we’d almost forgotten all the different aspects of a live physical event. And while I’m an avid online shopper, there’s something special about being able to pick and choose, live and in the flesh. From Indian salwar sets to accessories, there was loads on offer. Not surprisingly, the fancy masks in lace, chikankari work and silk, were super popular, alongside the bridal wear. And for the anxious panicky types, the good news is that we saw many people with their masks on, making use of the layout, to browse while maintaining social distancing.

Drishti at Style Bazaar

Shimona walking the ramp at Leela Palace



Later in the week, we saw the launch of South India’s first-ever Bridal Journal by Sangeetha Kailash, with a fashion show at Leela Palace. What was probably everyone’s first proper-show-in-a-ball-room in months, didn’t have the usual relaxed, ‘sit where you want’ feel of most Chennai events. There was spaced out seating, assigned places, and a handpicked guest list. And for everyone else, social media. Choreographed by Karun Raman, the show stuck to its bridal theme, covering both ends of the spectrum, with Sadhan Creations and Diadem. The change in format didn’t affect the scale of the show itself, with dramatic choreography and luxurious outfits. My favourites included the traditional silks that opened the show, as well as the blingy cocktail gowns in jewel tones.