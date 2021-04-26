Karnataka government has announced a 14-day complete lockdown beginning from 6 pm on April 27 ie Tuesday.

While healthcare workers, manufacturing sector, construction sector and garment workers can step out, there will be no public transport (including buses and metro) and no shops, malls or cinema halls will be open.

However, food delivery executives working for aggregator apps like Swiggy, Zomato and others will be allowed to deliver food and essentials.

Liquor shops will remain open but only for takeaway. Groceries and other essential shops such as meat and vegetable vendors will be open between 6 am and 10 am everyday.

However, all these points are subject to change depending on government regulations.

The lockdown was announced after the state yesterday reported 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, which takes its total cases to 13.39 lakh. A total of 143 deaths were reported, taking the tally to 14,426.

Bengaluru reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest 24-hour rise, second only to Delhi. Karnataka's previous single-day record was 29,438 cases on Saturday. The state has a positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent, which means one in five samples are testing positive.

The Karnataka government also announced free vaccinations to those between the ages 18-44. "The central government is vaccinating those above the age of 45 for free and the state government has decided to make vaccinations for people between the ages 18 to 44 free," said CM BS Yediyurappa.



