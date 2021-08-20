Paloma about town: Style diaries, a new cafe and a healthy dose of spirulina

I thought it would be quite a while before we got back to those choc-a-block weeks, running from one event to the next, and trying to put together outfits that transition easily. While I’m not quite at the double-booked-evening stage just yet, I did manage to make it to the newest ‘it place’ in town, Sage and Lavender, on opening day. And boy was I glad I did. According to the grapevine (and thanks to everyone’s Insta stories) you’ll be lucky if you get a table.

Paloma & Aru at Sage and Lavender

Jackie striking a pose at the Studio 24 anniversary celebration





And speaking of mad rushes, another group was trying frantically to get their hands on pieces from the Sabyasachi and H&M Collab. While I spoke to a friend who was first in line and was met with applause as she entered, I also spoke to someone who was one of the last few, who waited in line, only to find a grand total of five pieces on offer, none in her size. Shoppers were also timed — no more than 20 minutes each. Really puts one’s Sabya loyalty to the test. I did manage to read the ‘rules’ before all of this went live, and decided instead to sit at home and watch the madness unfold. Safe to say I was more than entertained.

Amrita, Ritika & Roohi at the launch of Label Ritika





On the fashion front, this week saw Studio 24 celebrating their first anniversary and launching a new brand ‘Strap’, with a fashion show by Karun Raman. The select group of guests loved the collection with super sharp formal wear for both men and women. Another group had gathered not too far away, at Down Sterling for the launch of Label Ritika’s website. The ladies’ high tea was a relaxed affair with everyone catching up and getting a closer look at the new collection. A mix of kalamkari and flirty florals ensured that there was something for everyone. Needless to say there were selfies galore.

Babloo, Aakas & Riyaz at the launch of Prolgae's Spirulina powder





Also happening this week was the launch of Prolgae’s Spirulina powder and protein bar, with a mixed crowd in attendance. Aimed at providing a better source of nutrition, in a sustainable way, the new range of products saw a lot of interest from the audience.