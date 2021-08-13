Paloma about town: A surf championship, five-course dinner and frenzied shopping

Alot of this week’s action was also at the coast starting off with the Covelong Classic National Surf and Stand Up Paddle Championship. Even the heavy rains that briefly visited, threatening to play spoilsport, were no match for the enthusiastic participation. As someone mentioned, “the day continued wet and wild”. The judges had their work cut out for them at the finals, with some fantastic surfing all around. Normally, the crowds would be thronging the beach like we do every year, soaking up the talent in and out of the water, enjoying the atmosphere with stuffing our faces. This year we did things the social distancing way and watched it all live on our phones. (Cue ‘smiling with the single tear’ emoji).

Sudheshna at the Melange pop-up





The venue stayed the same, but the event changed, with The Soul Company and Klaa Kitchen’s collab, to give people a culinary slice of life at Covelong. Chef Rhea Aaron curated a five-course menu, which managed to showcase both her mixed lineage as well as imbibe the local fishing community. For example, a family Prawn masala recipe made avant-garde, in a ravioli, and a fresh ceviche caught by the fishermen themselves. And it wasn’t just the food, every element of the evening, from the crockery to the furniture, was thoughtful and deliberate, with a nod to sustainability.

Farhana at the Melange pop-up





Meanwhile back in the city, some frenzied shopping was underway, at The Folly, with Melange, a pop-up style exhibition. The ladies were seen making the best of it, making comments like “who knows when we’ll be able to do this next?” Looks like ‘stocking up’ applies to clothes and accessories, as well. Festive sharara sets and statement earrings seemed to be the most ‘in demand’, with the bloggers taking loads of ‘twirly’ pictures. Well, in a setting like that, who can blame them. Amethyst does bring out the model in all of us. Much of the conversation drifted towards the Sabyasachi and H&M Collab and how even the most hardcore of fashion bloggers’ shopping skills would be put to the test. We’ll see how we fare and trade stories next week! As I said to someone: “Good luck, may the best shopper win!”