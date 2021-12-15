Offering a silver lining

A strong believer of ‘happiness grows when shared’, city-based philanthropist and business tycoon Sudha Reddy has been going all out to do her best to make a difference in people’s lives. From addressing issues of the farmers who feed us, to bringing a smile on the faces of the suffering, Sudha is doing all she can to give back to the society that made her who she is today. She shares with us about the causes close to her heart and what drives her to spread love and laughter.



In an attempt to give back to the farmers who sustain us, Sudha recently partnered with the Gramya Resource Centre for Women and Kisan Mitra to help rehabilitate the families of farmers, who lost their lives to suicide due to financial burden, failing crop yields and bad loans. Speaking about the cause, Sudha says she consulted with 25 families native to the Telangana district to identify sustainable sources of income that would sustain them in the absence of the main breadwinner of the family.



“Once these sources of livelihood were identified, we donated the resources necessary to help rehabilitate these women and children, and make them self-sufficient, participating members of society.” These resources varied from family to family — some wanted help setting up Kirana shops, while others required tailoring equipment or buffaloes for their fields. “Together, we were able to aid these families on their journey to healing and self-sustenance.”



She also curated an evening of laughter and jubilation for the patients of the Sparsh Hospice Facility. Explaining what that is, she says, “In end-stage cancer cases, when treatment is no longer effective, patients opt for hospice care, which focuses more on providing comfort to the patient rather than curing their afflictions. Palliative care is a noble profession, aimed at mitigating physical and emotional turmoil, and making life more bearable for the patients.



The medical team provides medication and treatment to help reduce pain and the commonly occurring side effects of chemotherapy. I was so moved by the work they are carrying out at this facility, that I have pledged to offer them support in whatever manner they might require.” Sudha, who believes that laughter is the best medicine, organised a small comedy show for the patients, with the hilarious Nitin Mirani: “The smiles on their faces during the show was reward enough for me.”



On what drives her to make life better for the less fortunate, she says, “I have always believed in giving back. It is our shared responsibility as human beings to use our position to the benefit of those who need it most. India is a nation of 1.38 billion people, many of whom are discriminated against on the basis of their gender, caste, age, socioeconomic background, or otherwise. As a proud Indian, I believe it is my responsibility to help uplift my fellow countrymen, and wherever possible, give a voice to the voiceless.”



Sudha has always been passionate about the health, safety and welfare of women and children. For this, she has collaborated with some of the best philanthropic institutions from around the world, such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Global Gift Gala, who are making strides towards raising awareness for women and children suffering from breast cancer and other chronic diseases.



“The last few years have been especially difficult for families across the nation and the world. Through numerous outreach programmes, my team and I hope to touch as many lives as possible.” On a parting note, she says, “I believe that every dark cloud has its silver lining. My mission is to help as many people caught under cloudy skies find their silver lining, by whatever means possible.”