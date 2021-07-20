After Raj Kundra’s arrest, Mumbai Police nab techie in connection with porn racket

A day after the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, the Mumbai Police has arrested a techie in connection with the alleged pornographic racket being probed by the Crime Branch-CID, sources said on Tuesday.

Ryan John Tharpe, the techie who was arrested by the police, had reportedly been entrusted with the technical aspects of Raj and Shilpa’s companies and was brought in for his alleged involvement in the same.

The two of them were produced before a magistrate in Mumbai and have been remanded to police custody till July 23.

With the arrest of the techie, the number of arrests in the case so far has shot up to 12 as some producers have also been arrested. According to reports, police has several other suspects are still on its radar.

Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner for Crime, told media sources that they had gotten hold of agreement papers, electronic evidence like emails, video clips and WhatsApp chats, and documents related to their accounts, from Raj and Shilpa’s offices. He also added that there are other members as well who were involved in the racket, which is currently being investigated.

Raj Kundra, 46, was arrested late on Monday for alleged charges of creating and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Raj’s firm allegedly owned the application named ‘Hotshots’, which was based in the UK but had the content created in India, according to media reports. Now, the app has been taken down from Google Playstore and iTunes.

Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, while talking about Raj’s arrest, revealed that their actions had been taken regarding a case registered in February. It is being assumed that Raj had been under the scrutiny of the CB-CID since February.

“A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress,” the police chief said.