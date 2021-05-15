Actors Suriya, Karthi, and their father Sivakumar on Wednesday met MK Stalin, the newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

Pictures of Suriya handing over a cheque to MK Stalin, with Sivakumar and Karthi standing next to him, went viral on social media soon after.

This comes after MK Stalin appealed to people and organisations to donate funds generously to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help with COVID-19 relief measures.

MK Stalin said in a statement that the state was in dire need of financial support during this crisis and added that the money donated to the CMPRF will be spent towards development of hospitals.

Suriya and Karthi had also helped with COVID-19 relief measures last year by providing food and care packages for daily wage workers.

On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the Tamil biographical film Soorarai Pottru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded Air Deccan, and received widespread acclaim from the audience.

Suriya has numerous movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Vaadivasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. Kalaippuli S Thanu is producing the film under the banner of V Creations, while GV Prakash will be composing the music for the movie.

Suriya also finished the shoot for Navarasa, an upcoming Netflix original film. Interestingly, Navarasa marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Vasudev Menon after many years. The duo had last worked together in Kollywood films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Meanwhile, Karthi was last seen in Sulthan. He is currently involved in the works for Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar.