Freeing the flight fright for Indian Pitta

It may be endemic to the Himalayan foothills, but the Indian Pitta knows when to fly to its summer home — south India. Luckily for us Chennaiites, this year, the bird — which is usually difficult to sight — has been spotted in balconies and at the doorsteps of residents across the city. But the long flight has left them dehydrated, distressed and disoriented, report some of its benefactors.

In response to the increasing number of SOS calls from people, Shravan Krishnan, founder, Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, shared an elaborate, informative post on his Instagram page about handling migratory birds in such dire circumstances. “This is the season when Pittas migrate from the north and central India to the south. Some are said to migrate from the Himalayas to Chennai. They get tired because of the travel,” he tells CE.

Roughly about 17 to 19 cm in length and weighing 45 to 65 grams, the Indian Pitta is a small, stubby-tailed bird. Endowed with long, strong legs and a stout bill, a buffy crown with a black stripe in the middle, a black eye-stripe, and buffy underparts with bright red on the vent, and a striking plumage, sighting the Pitta is quite a prize for birders.

Besides the Indian Pittas, the orange-headed Thrush species also pay a visit. These birds often come by October and fly back by April. Offering a word of caution, Shravan says, “We spot them in Theosophical Society and almost all parts of the city. When people spot these creatures, they get excited and take lots of photographs and put these birds in distress. A similar problem happens with barn owls. They are commonly found here. If they don’t go to their nest or burrows by daybreak, they get attacked by crows. They won’t get injured but remain confused and stressed. The best is to put them in a dark place, give them water and food, and release them in the same spot.”

With more awareness in the past few years, people are now more welcoming of these creatures. “You can reach out to organisations like ours, which has been doing wildlife rehabilitation for some time. People are now equipped to handle these birds. We’re here to help you out,” he assures.

Handle with care

The Indian Pitta can be found in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Dos

If the bird is in a secure place, away from direct sunlight and predators (dogs, cats and other birds),w just let it be. Place a bowl of water with some electral powder in it. The bird will rehydrate itself and fly away.

If the bird is not in a secure place, try and gently get hold of the bird and put it in a box or cage. Place a bowl of water with electral powder in it.

Keep the bird indoors, preferably in a cool place. An AC room would be ideal.

If you have access to worms or small insects, then you can place them inside the box.

The bird will rehydrate and have enough strength to fly in a few hours. The bird should be released only during the day or early evening and at the same spot where it was found.

Don’ts

Don’t call a rescuer or an NGO to take away the bird, unless the bird is injured.

Don’t mishandle the bird or take selfies. They are delicate and can die because of shock if we hold them.

These birds are insectivorous. Don’t feed them bread, millets, rice or grains.

Don’t force-feed. Don’t disturb it once it’s inside the cage. You can even cover the cage with a cloth, so it doesn’t see humans around.

Don’t go to a waterbody or release the bird in a different location. It’s best to release it in the same place where it was found.

Don’t release the bird after sunset. These are predominantly diurnal birds.

Indian Pitta breeds in the central and northern parts of the Indian peninsula and migrates to south India during winter. During summer, it is very bold and conspicuous, often calling in the open. But it becomes shy and secretive during winter, calling and showing itself only during dawn and dusk. Indian Pitta is especially prone to collisions with glass facades and buildings during autumn migration in south India. (Source: birdcount.in)

For further details, call: 9445070909.