Paloma about town: Wine, dine and mallipoo!

It’s that time of the year when the first round of summer vacations begin and you feel like everyone you know is having fun in exotic locations. And with a relaxation of rules and restrictions, Dubai and Maldives are no longer the top two places on the list. So, we wistfully eye our social media feeds and look for ways to beat the heat in Chennai.



Dakshin at Crowne Plaza celebrated their 33rd anniversary with a Chef’s Table, an afternoon especially for the ladies. Despite being a scorcher of a day, everyone was dressed to the nines, happy to be able to show off their silk saris after so long. So, it was mallipoo galore with a couple of hundred selfies. What’s the point in dressing up if you don’t capture it in all its glory right? On the food front, it was the luscious spread we’ve come to expect at Dakshin, with a few tweaks. Everyone loved the ‘Chicken with a pickle twist’ and the Alappuzha Meen Curry with steaming hot appams.

Luzia at Oryza





Also at Crowne Plaza, over the weekend, was a first-of-its-kind launch of permanent makeup services by Oryza, Kanya and Bounce. With everyone wanting eyebrows that are ‘on fleek’, there was quite a turnout that included stylists, beauty enthusiasts and P3 regulars. Everyone was excited to meet Luiza MacFarlaine, renowned SPMU specialist, who then took everyone through a demo of microblading and lip tinting.

Vivek at the Pop Up Boulevard





Next up, was The Summer Edit by Pop Up Boulevard, at Fika, with a mix of fashion, food and lifestyle. One of the main highlights was ‘House of Three’, being showcased for the first time in Chennai. Their new line Dravida, which celebrates the southern states of India, was a real hit. Everyone was happy to indulge in a little retail therapy. Apart from the clothing there were also loads of offerings from the home chefs and bakers.

US Consul General Judith Ravin (centre) and guests at the California Wine event



This week also saw some of us discovering wines at a special event hosted by the US Consul General Judith Ravin, titled, From California to Chennai. Leading the session was sommelier Magandeep Singh along with Vikram Achanta, founder of the Tulleeho Beverage Academy. While the tasting sessions took us on a historical tour of the origin of American wines, the US Consul General Judith Ravin in her address said, “showcasing California wines in South India demonstrates the flourishing bilateral trade that benefits US and Indian businesses and wine enthusiasts.” We’ll say cheers to that!