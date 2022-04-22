Paloma about town: Easter fun, a paint party and chilling with Miss Universe!

Easter was the main event of the week with loads of family fun across the city. Church was followed by chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs filled with every conceivable type of treat. The hosts that had a little more energy, organised egg hunts and themed crafting activitles while I chose the more chilled out route of helping my daughter finish the contents of her Easter egg.

Divya at the paint party by Illuminarty

Meanwhile, at Villa 77 the first meet-up of Hey Momma was underway, a paint party by Illuminarty. Started by Divya Mahadevan (also known as the baker, Sugar Momma), this is a peer platform for moms and moms-to-be to get a little breather and have some fun. Safe to say the ladies had a blast, enjoying their ‘me time’ and swapping stories that had everyone cracking up. Coincidentally (or not) most of the ladies had the exact same thing to say. On the art front, several people who had never tried painting before were amazed and more than a little proud of the results. Of course, lots of photo-taking ensued with everyone discussing where they’d be displaying their masterpieces. Divya who was the perfect host, promised that this was just the first of many more events to come.

Wolfram at the new Kryolan store in T Nagar





For the hardcore beauty girls, the launch of the standalone Kryolan store in T Nagar was a highlight of the week. Being one of the ‘OG’ make-up brands in India for many many years, it was no surprise that we spotted several professional make-up artists in attendance. Creating a lot of buzz was the presence of Wolfram Lager and his wife Malgorzata Langer, descended from the late Arnold Langer who founded the brand over 75 years ago. Besides its make-up academy, the store also features an SFX workshop, one of the things the brand is known for. After the formalities were done, everyone got to catch up over nibbles and have a look at the new range on offer. Every single guest left with a swag bag filled with goodies.

Ananya at the launch of Lyfe by Soul Garden Bistro, Anna Nagar

And speaking of beauty, my week ended with a chat with beauty queen, Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu at an event in Coimbatore. The 22-year-old was all poise as she talked about her pageant win, the journey so far, and sustainable fashion being the way forward. What next? We’ll have to wait and see, she said, with a dazzling smile.



This week also included the launch of Lyfe by Soul Garden Bistro in Anna Nagar. It was a very Instagrammable evening from the food to the new space.