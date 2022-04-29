Paloma about town: Pooches on the runway, summer pop-ups and a diamond trail

What DIDN’T this week have should be the question! With our event rosters completely full and everything from food and fashion to pets, it was a week to challenge even the most social of butterflies. So, we’ll have to go the quick recap route as I do my best to fit everything in.

Bandana at Amethyst

Let’s start with fashion and go from there, shall we? Bandana Narula’s pop-up at The Folly showcasing her ‘Boho’ collection, was the summer vibe we all needed. With delicious pastel shades and a fabulous range, the ladies could not get enough of it. For the gentlemen, there was the launch of the new US Polo store at Express Avenue. Sorbet hues for the summer were the favourites. It goes without saying that both colour palettes made for some eye-catching ‘Insta’ content.

Amitabh at the new US Polo store in Express Avenue





This week also saw the opening of Sante Spa cuisine at a fab new rooftop location in Besant Nagar. We were happy to find that the new menu also features some of the good ol' favourites. After many many glasses of activated charcoal lemonade and as many selfies of the beach view, we left, happy campers. Our next stop was down the road for The Activity Room’s pop-up Hoppin Summerland at Synck. Families were enjoying everything from crafting to baking, with most of the crowd gathered at the petting zoo. It was a similar kind of cuteness at The Great Indian Dog Show at Phoenix MarketCity, in association with Blue Cross of India. Participants showed off their pet pooches, some in adorable outfits, as they hit the ramp. Am I even allowed to use the term ‘catwalk’ in this particular instance?

Pooch in pearls: At The Great Indian Dog Show

Dr Aishwarya at the launch of Skin Envy





Skin Envy had the soft launch of their newly renovated clinic at Poes Garden. Dr Aishwarya received friends and well-wishers, all of whom were excited to check out the new space. Meanwhile, across town Advanced Gro Hair launched their new clinic inaugurated by actor husband-wife duo Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz Khan. And rounding out the week was the opening of Wondr Diamonds, South India’s largest lab-grown diamond brand, at their new store in Anna Nagar. The call of the bling was answered in full force, with the ladies flocking to have a look at the new offerings. The ‘diamond trail’ continued at Scintilla by Meenu Subbiah Diamonds, a special preview where guests were given a guided tour of the brand and their four new exclusive collections.