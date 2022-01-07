Paloma about town: A generous dose of optimism as we enter 2022

Instead of talking about resolutions or the ‘new normal’ I thought why not be a little hopeful and have some fun, and talk about the things we hope to do again

Concerts, eating out and gym sweat: Here’s looking forward to simple joys as the year unfolds| Pic: Victor Freitas, Unsplash

I asked a question about New Year’s Eve plans on Instagram and got hilarious replies from ‘a hot date with my couch,’ to ‘Netflix and snacks’ to ‘Complan.’ All in all, a very tame start to the New Year, with big elaborate bashes being traded for small family gatherings at home.

While I wish I could say something new and unique for the start of 2022, all I feel is a sense of déja vu as events get cancelled and we get set to sit put. Instead of talking about resolutions or the ‘new normal’ I thought why not be a little hopeful and have some fun, and talk about the things we hope to do again, the way they were in the ‘good old days.’

 

Pic: Spencer Davis, Unsplash

 

●  Being able to wear lipstick again without being worried about it getting all over your mask. This past year saw a bunch of make-up tutorials on ‘focusing on the eyes’ and ‘making sure your lipstick stays put.’ I forget almost every single time and the inside of my mask looks like an abstract work of art.

● Working out at a gym seems like a distant reality. While home workouts were fun in the beginning, everyone’s had enough of rearranging their furniture, using water bottles as weights and fighting with their pets for space, on a daily basis. My cat for one, would be pleased to have no more of this nonsense at home.

 

Pic: Vishnu R Nair, Unsplash

 

● You can’t beat that feeling of a mega music concert. Remember what it was like to go to a rock concert and headbang with strangers, to all your favourite songs, united by your love for music.

● Travelling for FUN. We’ve forgotten what it's like to get on a flight without feeling terrified. And looking around suspiciously if you hear so much as a cough or sniffle from a fellow passenger. Mask?  Double mask? Mask with shield? Mask with shield with special suit?

So here’s hoping for a better year ahead, with us always looking on the bright side. Stay safe and let’s look out for each other, because after all, we’re in this together.

