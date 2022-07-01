Paloma about town: Dance fever in Mahabalipuram, a new activewear store and a chat with actor Madhavan

Pizza and beer turned out to be the theme for me this weekend, with a quick trip to Bengaluru. The food trail started at Fox and the Field in Whitefield and ended at Jimi’s Beer Café in Indiranagar, and on the way we probably ate and drank enough for a small army. But hey, vacation rules apply right. I got to meet many of the city’s food bloggers, who kept us more than entertained with their anecdotes and special requests, in the quest for that perfect shot for Instagram. Many ‘slow-mos’ later, everyone sat down, pleased with their efforts and we raised our glasses — “cheers!” Until someone else said — “Wait wait, do it again, this is the perfect boomerang!” It was also great to catch up with some of our former Chennai peeps who we haven’t seen in a while.

Paloma, Paul, Sarah, Vasundara, Taskeen; (back) Murali, Praveen & Bassam

Shitija at the Head Activewear store launch in Alwarpet





Meanwhile, back in Chennai the launch of the Head Activewear store in Alwarpet was one of the big events of the week. Of course, the guest list saw quite the collection of sportspersons across the board, along with trainers, coaches and fitness enthusiasts. And for a change it was great to actually be able to attend an event in your joggers. Can we do more of this please! Pretty much everyone who came, did some serious shopping and left with bags full of merchandise. Favourites included tennis shorts and tees for men and tracks for women.

Madhavan at the FICCI FLO event

Pedro & Noe at La Afro: The Beach Dance Festival & Vacay



And while we’re on the subject of fitness, we saw some serious energy all weekend long at Chariot Beach Resort for La Afro, The Beach Dance Festival & Vacay. Organised by Bonny M Avanoor and Sonali Kunmundas, the dance fest featured 30 international and Indian artistes, multiple DJs and a staggering 500+ dancers from across India. It was super high energy from start to finish, with loads of great performances (many that went straight on Insta), and major FOMO for those of us that missed it. Earlier in the week, FICCI FLO hosted an afternoon with actor Madhavan at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, over a fun chat to promote his latest film Rocketry. As expected, the venue was packed and Maddy was his charming self, keeping everyone in splits with his behind-the-scene stories. The event ended with loads of photos and an elaborate high tea.