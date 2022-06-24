Paloma about town: Art, retail therapy and some sparkle

It’s always a great feeling to try something new, especially here in Chennai, and this week I got to take part in an ‘Art Affirmation’ session. A little hard to explain in just a few lines but I’ll try. Conducted by Ketki Chandavarkar of Phoenix Method coaching, it was a guided meditative experience, with manifestation as the theme, where we each created our own one-of-a-kind pieces. While some of us may have been nervous at first, we slowly got into the zone and let our visions flow onto the canvas. Our works of art will now be our affirmations and driving force. And the best part is that is doesn’t matter if you’re ‘artistic’ or not.

Ketki & Paloma

Ramya Pandian at Kirtilals for the launch of their Paridhi Collection

On the shopping front the second edition of Naturally Chennai saw quite a crowd at Savera hotel. Specially curated handpicked products from cosmetics and food to clothing and accessories, trying to bridge the gap from farm to table and support local artisans. And shopping aside there was also a mini fashion showcase of hand-printed kalamkari saris and a pottery and ceramic workshop. A few of the same faces were also seen at the opening of Artt n Attire, the latest multi-designer boutique on Khadar Nawaz Khan road. A thoughtful selection of saris, and pan-occasion wear that would appeal to a wide spectrum of fashionistas. In fact, some of us didn’t go on opening day because of the rush of cars to get in! The last stop on the retail trail was at Kirtilals for the launch of their Paridhi Collection at their store in Alwarpet, with actress Ramya Pandian doing the honours. While Suraj Shantakumar from Kirtilals shone some light on the story behind the collection and a few of the technical aspects (diamond bangles which are flexible by the way), the ladies couldn’t wait to have a closer look.

Aruna Sairam at the Oxygen event





This week also marked 20 years of the band Oxygen, and the mega celebrations took place at Aura Studios. Their concert film, The Metagen, was screened in the presence of celebs from the film and music industry. Padmashri Aruna Sairam was all praise for the new immersive concept and initiative to celebrate live music with 30 musicians performing at one go in the film.