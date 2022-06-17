Paloma about town: Runway razzmatazz and Cubano brunch vibes

For those of you that know me, you know how much I love a theme party, so I was pleased to receive an invitation to Vaishnavi Reddy’s Cuban-themed brunch. While there was no strict dress code to be adhered to, I felt fully inspired by the Cuban vibe and put my best tropical foot forward. Our hostess had outdone herself on the décor front, unleashing her creative best, with fantastic floral arrangements by Painted Lillies. 365 AS at Hyatt Regency Chennai, a venue we know so well, was converted into a tropical paradise. Each of us ladies also got to pick out our beautifully handcrafted headpieces, taking us from normal to overdrive, on the selfie front. Armed with our phones and sangrias we toasted to Vai’s health and happiness as the ‘brunch’ turned into a sundowner in true Chennai style.

Olivia at the launch of Fingertips in Alwarpet

Neelima at the Wild Milan Pop Up





Launching this week was Fingertips, a nail studio in Alwarpet, where the ladies got to catch up over manicures and high tea. With loads of options to choose from — gel nails, extensions, acrylics etc, guests were spoilt for choice. Most of the girls went for nail art to match their outfits and promised to be back for more. The next stop was at the Wild Milan Pop Up where the ladies rushed to get this week’s shopping fix. As always, everyone left with bags full, irrespective of their intentions when they walked in. Don’t I know it all too well. Fun accessories and easy-breezy silhouettes that work for multiple occasions (and this sweltering heat) continue to be the favourites. I’m amazed at how long the kaftan has managed to stay in style, elevated from its humble status to ‘the’ outfit of choice. We saw it everywhere, both on the guests and on the racks, belted, layered, tie-dyed, pleated, sequined, in every possible avatar you could think off.

Upasana at Superamp India





The last stop was at Season 3 of Superamp India, an event for models and models-to-be, presented by Iris Glam. Models of all ages walked the runway, in an audition of sorts, showcasing collections by upcoming designers. We were told that of the many entries that poured in, these were the top 40. Winners were chosen across different categories, including a ‘Miss Teen’, who will then get a chance to compete at ‘Iris Face of South India’ later this year.