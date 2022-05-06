Paloma about town: Biryani buckets, designer bags and bijoux 

The heat may be on, but the party continues! Everyone brought out their summery best and soldiered on, with launches, parties and Eid celebrations. Of course that meant pictures of biryani and haleem floated across all our timelines. As the boxes of food started to arrive, I wondered if I managed to manifest it. Powers of wishful thinking huh? Another friend joked about taking matters into her own hands. “Want biryani? Order biryani. Eat biryani. The end!”

One of the big gatherings this week was at the launch of Purple Chameleon, a new watering hole at Phoenix Market City. Everyone who is anyone was there, from the bloggers to the party peeps, all dressed up, and posing for the cameras. Super colourful interiors meant those who missed it were treated to loads of videos of the new space, on Instagram. We saw many of the same faces earlier in the week at The Folly for a special showcase by Veev, an exclusive collection of handwoven leather bags. I haven’t seen so many of the ‘influencers’ in one place at the same time, but after receiving a small ‘sample’ with the invite, I guess it was just too hard to resist. While I loved the classics in neutral colours, the bright bags in yellows and lime greens were a big hit.

Kamna & Shruti at Purple Chameleon





Next up was the launch of AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers in Anna Nagar, where summery and easy-breezy dresses were traded in for saris. Kudos to all the ladies for putting their best foot forward, we saw everything from heavy kanjeevarams to delicate chiffons, styled in a variety of ways. And while you may think that opening day means just ‘having a look’, you would be sorely mistaken. Many of the guests needed no convincing at all, making a beeline for their favourite bijoux.

Anubha at The Folly, Amethyst

Preetha at the launch of AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers





We finished the week at the launch of Dr Preethi Udhayaraja’s Dental and Aesthetics Studio. The swanky new space is a one-stop-shop for Invisalign dental, skin and hair. Preethi herself gave us the grand tour, as we took selfies at every corner. With so many reflective surfaces in sight, who could blame us.