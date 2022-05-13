Paloma about town: Mother's Day memories, a sound bath and a diamond spree

Mother’s Day reigned supreme this week with a variety of events spread across the week, to celebrate mamas and all that they do. There was a clear distinction in the two kinds of events. One ‘with’ the little ones — an assortment of activities from painting and pottery to baking, and the kind where the moms got to have some ‘me’ time. The following are all in the latter category. Naturals Salon invited ladies to come over for a ‘glow up’ and some serious pampering. Everyone left with shiny hair, glowing skin and big smiles. Meanwhile at Fitkits, Alwarpet, a sound healing therapy session was underway, hosted by Hey Momma, conducted by Vijayalakshmi from Auroville. The ‘Sound Bath’ was a very unique experience with different sounds producing different effects to improve physical and mental health and well-being. Some felt a deep sense of calm while others had moments of clarity. And where you’d normally find lots of post-event chatter, here there was a satisfied silence.

Divya & Vijayalakshmi at the Sound Bath session

Andrea at the launch of Avira Diamonds

Diamonds also seem to be the major theme of 2022 with loads of bling for us ladies to choose from. The latest in the lab-grown diamonds space is Avira Diamonds inaugurated by singer-actor Andrea Jeremiah. Suresh Jain, who has worked in the traditional gold jewellery business for 18 years said that they’re looking forward to moving in a more sustainable direction. Andrea herself was wearing a drool-worthy diamond necklace that certainly caught our attention.

L to R: Jean-Paul, Marie, Bruno, Kausalya & Vidya



Prabha Khaitan Foundation along with Bonjour India in association with Alliance Française, Ambassade de France en Inde and Institut Française organised a meet and greet under their initiative The Universe Writes to meet Marie Darrieussecq. Marie is a French author, translator and psychoanalyst who covers themes like the body, the feminine ecology and language. The afternoon session at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park had the ladies in the audience get right into a discussion on feminism and women’s rights, amongst other topics. And a high tea with European touches went well with the French theme. Present were Bruno Plasse, Director of Alliance Française and Kausalya Devi, Chairman of the Alliance Française trust.