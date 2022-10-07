Paloma about town: Vacation diaries, festive shopping and a coffee championship

A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in’ is a quote I came across not so long ago. And while that was certainly my plan for the past week, things may have gotten a little ‘busier’ than intended. The ‘vacay’ in question was a family trip to Shimla that was equal parts relaxing and fun. Panoramic views were the highlight of the trip, providing fodder for the many Insta reels that my sister Rochelle and I shot. The most comedic moment was a horse ride that us sisters attempted where our tour guide was pointing to the mountains, with long poetic explanations, while we were clinging on for dear life hoping not to go rolling down a cliff. Where’s a cameraman when you really need one! We thanked our lucky stars when we were safe on firm ground and treated ourselves to high tea.

Komal, Richa, Prachi & Rehmat at the latest edition of Style Kingdom



And now that we’re officially in the month of October, Diwali madness is in full swing. I was sitting in the hills and looking at all the pop-ups I missed. FOMO is real, my friends. This week saw the latest edition of Style Kingdom, with designers and their festive best from all across India. It was pretty clear what everyone’s agenda was, with serious shopping happening all day long. Prachi Garg played host, helping everyone make the right choices. We couldn’t put a finger on a crowd favourite with heavy lehengas, foil print kaftans and even embroidered denim all garnering equal appreciation.

World Aeropress Championship underway at Sorocco House





A break from the usual, this week included the World Aeropress Championship, which may sound misleading but is actually about coffee. Brewing the perfect cup, to be precise. For the uninitiated, the Aeropress is a coffee brewing device and I learnt that not only did participants come from all over, but were sent the beans a week in advance, to practice. Not all fun and games. The winner from Chennai goes to the nationals and then on to the World Championships in Vancouver. As a coffee drinker, it’s great to see all the hardcore coffee lovers coming together, and celebrating coffee with a little friendly (or not so friendly) competition.