Paloma about town: Oktoberfest diaries, networking and National Day of El Salvador celebrations

We didn’t even have a second to think this week with a dizzying number of events, and a mad rush to be everywhere and do everything. Once again I’m not sure if I’m the one that’s focussed on the food or are there just SO many options for the Chennai peeps to choose from these days? One of the things I’ve missed the most about this time of the year is Oktoberfest, or rather our take on the popular festival, and it was great the see the familiar blue and white décor at Hyatt Regency Chennai. All our favourite Roasts, Bratwurst, Pretzels and of course the German Brews.

Next up on the foodie trail was the Thai food festival at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai. One of my favourite things of all time is Bangkok street food and ‘Tasteful tales of Thailand’ presented by Chef Vina, was a glorious celebration of this very important part of the Thai cultural landscape. Also attracting quite a crowd was the launch of J K Cheese N more, at their new Anna Nagar location. The gourmet store has become a fast favourite of chefs, home cooks and food connoisseurs from across the board. We spotted models, stylists, designers, businessmen, and a range of professionals all united by their love for food (and that quest for the perfect ingredients). Everyone got to snack on exotic crackers, cheeses and cold cuts as well as sampling the new vegan craze ‘Hello Tempayy’.

Mehndi at the JK Cheese N More launch in Anna Nagar





Shalini & Jenny at the first Big Fat Networking meeting at Park Hyatt Chennai

The National Day of El Salvador was celebrated along with the inauguration of the new office of the Consulate in Chennai. Hosted by Honorary Consul Dr Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman, the event saw the entire diplomatic brigade in attendance with prominent members of the community from Germany, Russia, Australia, Singapore, Japan and more. Also taking place this week was the first Big Fat Networking meeting at Park Hyatt Chennai, bringing together the biggest names in the wedding and events industry. A landmark occasion honestly, to see some of these faces, together in one place at the same time. Much of the conversation was about the way forward, in the currently booming market. The final event on our list and winding up the week with a little retail therapy was The Bazaar by TTAE, with a bit of fashion, food and home décor, at Hanu Reddy Residences.