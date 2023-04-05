From Earth's waste to mugs for a more sustainable future

As new technologies and materials are developed, the search for safer and greener substitutes is essential| Image for representational purposes

Recent years have seen a rise in interest in sustainability, and for good cause. Looking for methods to cut waste and live more sustainably will benefit the planet and help it begin to regenerate as we become more conscious of the effects of our actions on the environment. Starting small, such as switching from single-use plastic cups to reusable, durable, and sustainable ones, can ultimately have a greater impact and support a healthier way of life and the world.

But what is the waste of Earth?

Although agriculture is a crucial sector that feeds the world's population, it also generates a significant quantity of waste. India produces about 500 million tonnes of agricultural residue annually. Because so much of this agricultural waste is created, there is a serious ecological issue due to the release of carbon dioxide, persistent smoke, and methane during combustion.

The outer covering of rice grains, known as the husk, is taken off during milling. In India, it is a crop residue that is widely made. Although when sourced correctly, rice husk is an excellent material for making products because it is toxins-free, biodegradable, and carbon-neutral, making it a greener option than conventional materials like delicate ceramics and plastics. In addition to lowering waste and carbon emissions, this also helps nearby farmers by giving them a market for their crop leftovers.

The use of rice husk is an excellent illustration of where sustainable options can be discovered. This starts a restoration process and a circular economy that helps the community and the ecosystem.

A great example of a sustainable product that offers customers a safer, healthier, and more environmentally conscious choice are mugs made of rice husk. They are a practical choice for daily use and busy lifestyles because they are strong and able to endure high temperatures, making them ideal for use with both hot and cold beverages.

As new technologies and materials are developed, we think the search for safer and greener substitutes is essential and must go on. We can lessen the carbon footprint and mitigate the unfavourable effects of these materials on the ecosystem by encouraging the use of recyclable materials and environmentally friendly materials in the production of products.

