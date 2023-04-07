Paloma about town: IPL fever begins, sneaker fun and an art show

It’s that time of the year again — cricket mania takes over and all us Chennai peeps start rooting through our wardrobes for every piece of yellow clothing that we own. The ‘Yellove’ is strong, as crowds throng to the stadium to support the home team. Most conversations at get togethers revolve around who got what tickets for which matches, and the few that aren’t cricket ‘peeps’ find themselves seriously out of the loop. A friend who falls into this category joked, “I’ll have to start watching cricket, or I’ll be left out of the conversation for a whole two months every year”. I can’t disagree. This won’t be my last mention of ‘cricket’ or ‘yellow’ for the season, let’s see how things shape up. No prizes for guessing which team I’m rooting for.

Vivek at Chronicles of Tales Retold

Zia at Chronicles of Tales Retold





Our first event on the list was the launch of K-KIX, a sneaker customisation platform, by young entrepreneurs Divya Dayanidhi Maran, Karan Dayanidhi Maran, and Nivedita Arvind where people can design and customise their sneakers to their exact specifications. Radio Room wore a whole new look, drenched in purple, with décor that matched the theme. Sporty glam could be used to describe the dress code and a mini fashion showcase gave us a taste of what the brand has to offer, expanding the boundaries of who a ‘sneakerhead’ could be, with people from different age groups strutting their stuff. Our next stop was for art of a different kind. Burgundy Private by Axis Bank in association with Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai hosted Chronicles of Tales Retold, an art show curated by Jitha Karthikeyan. It was well attended by the swish set and prominent members of the art fraternity.

Jitha at the art show in Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai

Delicious eats Rendezvous — conversations and more, a curated evening of bespoke Thai cuisine

Despite just coming back from Thailand, and maybe more so because of it, I couldn’t turn down the invite to an evening of Thai Gourmet fare at Taj Coromandel. The Chambers presented Rendezvous — conversations and more, a curated evening with Chef Kanya who demonstrated bespoke Thai cuisine, with an emphasis on authentic. It was an intimate evening, with the food taking centre stage. Three courses, reminding us of all the things we love so much about Thai food. Rich coconut, zingy lemongrass and succulent sea bass, all paired with some rather unique cocktails. I wouldn’t have thought to put tamarind and whiskey together, but it’s quite the winning combo. Chef Kanya spent a little time at each of our tables and was pleasantly surprised to find that most of the guests were not just familiar with but great fans of the food. I couldn’t resist asking her what her favourite Indian dish is. “Biryani,” she said, with a big smile. We finished off our meal with some mango and sticky rice and toasted to our next vacation.