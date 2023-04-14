Paloma about town: Island vacay and a week of marathon gourmet

I’ve got crystal clear waters on my mind, having just returned from a quick family vacay to Sri Lanka. Hikkaduwa turned out to be as amazing as my expectations, with stunning visuals everywhere you looked. It was the usual catch 22 situation of ‘doing reels to show how much fun you’re having on holiday but then not having fun on holiday because you’re spending all your time doing reels’. I decided to put Instagram in second place and give the island nation my full attention. We spent most of our time on the beach with everyone now experiencing various stages of sunburn. But it was totally worth it. Hours of snorkeling and fun in the water, and hanging out with giant sea turtles. When we weren’t beachside, we were busy stuffing our faces with Sri Lankan curry, hoppers and sambol.

MasterChef Walter Chung at the Hyatt Regency Chennai





Speaking of food, back in Chennai, Park Hyatt Chennai welcomed guests to Friendship through food — Australia & India to inaugurate Masterchef Australia Loki Madireddi’s residency. In attendance was Sarah Kirlew, Australian Consul General for South India, along with members of the press and food bloggers. Having been a huge fan of the TV show for all these years and watching Loki’s season in great detail, I can say for sure that he goes all out when it comes to creating memorable dining experiences. Everyone was about to experience that for themselves. Loki had everyone in splits as he explained the menu along with his many anecdotes. Meanwhile, at Stix, Hyatt Regency Chennai, MasterChef Walter Chung was giving guests a special taste of what was to come at the China Town Food Festival. Belonging to the third generation of the Hakka Chinese community in India, Chef Chung has studied the intricacies of Hakka Chinese food and its contribution to the larger food scene in the country. Everyone was excited about the insights into this branch of Chinese cuisine and to taste traditional dishes like the Khyuk Soup, Hakka Roast Chicken and Eight Jewel Bowl.

Chef Loki Madireddi at Park Hyatt Chennai

Krithika on the ramp at Radisson Blu Temple Bay

Niharika at the Spring Summer Edit





With ‘vacation season’ just beginning, conversations continue to be about holiday destinations and wardrobes to match. Lounge wear still remains the favourite category, sharing space with resort wear, as the kaftan reigns supreme. At the Wild Milan pop-up at The Folly, it was a similar vibe with everyone shopping for summery clothes and accessories.The accessory of choice turned out to be the pocket fans, that everyone loved, tiny enough to fit in your handbag. There was a range of quirky collectibles and other items that people just had to have. Think lamps in fun shapes, acupressure footwear, eco-friendly water bottles and more. Our next stop was at Maxi, for their Spring Summer Edit at Slate, the perfect travel-meets-festive curation. Again here, the ladies didn’t seem to have a particular plan in mind. ‘Shopping for the season,’ my favourite dialogue, was used quite a bit. But as always, no specifics as to exactly which season, were given. While we have been seeing lots of pastels of late, I was happy that pop colours haven’t made a complete exit. Crowd favourites were the dresses, easy to wear co-ords and bling baubles.

Akshya at the Wild Milan pop-up

Pooja at the Spring Summer Edit which took place at Slate



This week saw one of the largest Wedding Summit’s in Asia, WV Connect at Radisson Blu Temple Bay. It was a coming together of heavyweights from the wedding and event industries. Multiple panel discussions, fireside chats and performances, made for a power packed two days, ending with an awards night and fashion show. Choreographed by Karun Raman, Studio 149 showcased their exclusive bridal collection, from slinky cocktail gowns to bridal lehengas.