200th Crocs store in India is at Pondy Bazaar

Metro Brands Ltd (MBL), India's fastest-growing footwear retailer, has opened its 200thCrocs store in India, clocking another landmark in its retail expansion journey. The partnership between MBL and Crocs India Ltd (CIL) has successfully captured the attention and loyalty in the hearts and on the feet of Indian consumers, making it a brand that is deeply cherished.

The partnership, which commenced in 2008, was initiated with the introduction of Crocs' products within MBL multi-brand outlets. In 2015, this partnership deepened as the brands inked a non-exclusive retail license agreement. This agreement authorised MBL to distribute Crocs products in India, aligning seamlessly with Metro Brands’ mission of bringing global brands to India and offering a dynamic retail experience to its customers. This pivotal collaboration led to the opening of the very first exclusive Crocs store in 2015, located in Lucknow. Now, their 200th Crocs store is located at Pondy Bazaar, the retail hub of Chennai.

Maulik Desai, business head- Crocs, Metro Brands Ltd, said, “The launch of our 200th Crocs store in India is a testament to the dedication of our team and our enduring partnership with Crocs. We are committed to offering a global retail experience that appeals to youth and customers seeking comfort. Crocs' unique selling points of comfort, distinctive style, and personalisation make us a leader in the market. We're excited about the endless possibilities and milestones that await us in the future.”

Sumit Dhingra, VP & General Manager, India & SEA, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the momentous achievement of inaugurating Metro Brand’s 200th Crocs store in India made possible through our esteemed collaboration. As one of our most cherished partners, Metro Brands Ltd has been integral to our success, and we eagerly anticipate continuing this remarkable journey, expanding our reach, and creating even more exciting opportunities for our customers in India.”