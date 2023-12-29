Here are the major New Year’s Eve celebrations scheduled to take place in Chennai

Le Royal Meridien

There are plentiful events planned at the Le Royal Meridien this year. At Flames, for example, the Destination 2024 New Year bash will be grand. The dance floor venue will host a glamorous night wherein guests can party all night long and shake a leg for the hottest Kollywood, Bollywood, and international tracks. There will also be imported beverages, starters, and other special attractions as well. INR 2,999 onwards. On December 31. 7 pm. At St. Thomas Mount.

hetpet Ecopark

The biggest family bash ahead of the New year is set to take place in the city with a DJ show, fashion show, party, and more. INR 1,499 onwards. On December 31. 7.25 pm onwards.

Taj Club House

Evolve 2024 is an elite New Year's celebration scheduled to take place on New Year's Eve. DJ Leo will be behind the deck, spinning the best of Bollywood and Kollywod music. Experience visual treats and, among other things, a champagne celebration after the countdown.

INR 2,999 onwards. On December 31. 8 pm onwards. At Royapettah.

Sekhmet

The New Year celebration at Sekhmet will comprise unlimited starters, food, and beverages and will prove to be lots of fun. Expect to have a blast at the club.

INR 3,999 for ladies. On December 31. INR 4,999 stag. 7.30 pm onwards. At Alwarpet.

Grand Oceana Beach Resort

Grand Oceana Beach Resort is set to host New Year party entertainment for guests with non-stop entertainment, unlimited food, DJ nights, dance show, comedy show, games, and more.

INR 1,999 onwards. On December 31. 5 pm. At Madras Crocodile Bank, Mahabalipuram.

THE Park

Join the countdown and embrace an electrifying start to 2024 with The Carnival Countdown at Pasha in THE Park. Also, be a part of the New Year bash at the hotel, featuring the Bollywood mixes of DJ Viswa. What's more, there will be unlimited imported beverages and delectable bites on offer as well.

INR 9,999 onwards. On December 31. 8 pm.

Ashok Residency

The New Year celebration at Ashok Residency this year will comprise live music, karaoke, mimicry, stand-up comedy, DJ bash, fire show, lavish buffet spread, and unlimited beverages.

INR 3,599 for couples. On December 31. 7 pm onwards. At Iyyappanthangal.

Aerohub Mall

Aerohub Mall will celebrate the arrival of 2024 by hosting musical performances. Triya Sushma will perform along with Bhargavi Sridhar, while the band Stairway Solo will also play their new tracks.

Entry free. On December 30 and 31. 6 pm onwards. At the Central Atrium.

Ramada Egmore

Celebrate New Year Eve at Ramada, which will host The Mission NYE 2024, wherein guests can enjoy a night full of partying. DJs Prasha and Manav will make sure that attendees at the celebration dance to their beats. Expect to get premium beverages along with starters, and also indulge in various planned events, including enjoying the LED Punjabi Dhol.

INR 3,999 for couples. December 31. 7 pm.

MGM Beach Resorts

Embrace the New Year with a Hawaiian Beach Party at MGM Beach Resorts. Party on the private beach, enjoy live music and a DJ night, and indulge in an extensive buffet that will feature as many as 14 desserts along with premium beverages. There will also be games scheduled for the celebration.

INR 5,900 onwards. December 31. 7.30 pm onwards. At ECR.