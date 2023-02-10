Paloma about town: Aussie eats and Galentine’s treats!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, sending brands into crazy levels of frenzy. I will agree that it’s the perfect opportunity for those Instagrammable photos and some people aren’t messing around. Right on cue, came my invite from Life’s a Party by Kamna Vohra, to a Galentine’s Day picnic at the newly-opened Coco Maya. Specialising in lush tables and photo prep, Kamna had elevated the already pretty location to ultimate Insta status. As you can imagine, us ladies went crazy, we loved the teal theme and proceeded to document all of it in great detail. In between the frenzied ‘reel’ creation, we enjoyed the food, all bite-sized to match the theme, but delicious, no less. In between mouthfuls of mini burgers, our hostess explained to us the art of ‘tablescaping’ as we ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over the set up.

Paloma & Kamna

Mithra at the launch of Sundays restobar





Following in the same theme of pretty pictures and Instagram galore was the launch of ‘Sundays’ the latest on the Chennai restobar scene. I’m already picturing the confusion the name may cause — ‘where’s the brunch happening?’… ‘Sundays.’ ‘No, I said where, not when!’ Bad jokes aside, we were told that the new space promises that every day will feel like a weekend. A place that will help you beat the Monday blues? I’ll drink to that!

Sarah & Sean at the Australia Day celebrations





Also taking place this week were the Australia Day celebrations hosted by the Australian Consulate General Chennai, marking major achievements in the bilateral relationship over the past three years. Incidentally, Australia Day falls on January 26, the same day as India’s Republic Day. The chief guest was Tamil Nadu Minister for Finance, Human Resources Manage-ment, Planning & Development, Economics & Statistics, Dr PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who delivered an address on the potential for Australia-Tamil Nadu relations. In attendance were members of the government, armed services and diplomats. Guests were treated to a traditional Australian barbeque, featuring Australian lamb; premium Australian wines and ‘Aussie’ style desserts like pavlova and lamington. Seconds please!

Shamshad at the Sutraa exhibition





Just as you were thinking, ‘No pop-up this week?’ here comes our last event. Sutraa’s latest edition at Hyatt Regency Chennai saw quite a crowd at the inauguration. Eager shoppers rushed in as soon as the doors opened, some heading off in different directions while others teamed up for more ‘efficient shopping,’ someone joked. Popular favourites were the ‘trans seasonal’ indo-western outfits and statement accessories.