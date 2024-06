Former director general of prisons Alexander Jacob pointed out that there are no restrictions on growing a beard in jails in line with religious beliefs.

In a related case, the superintendent of Viyyur prison opposed the plea of UAPA-accused Sahad M — an inmate of the central prison -- who wanted to grow a beard. The superintendent argued in court that to maintain hygiene and discipline, cutting hair and shaving beard is necessary, as per the rules. Sahad, who obtained an order to grow a beard from the NIA special court in Ernakulam, argued that he is a practising Muslim with the right to follow the customs and rites of his religion.

The special court recently stated that the argument that the inmate was not growing his beard at the time of admission to the jail is not sufficient ground to deny him the right. As other prisoners of the same religion are permitted to grow their beards, such a right cannot be denied to him, the court noted. “So, I am of the view that he can be permitted to grow his beard, subject to the restrictions, if any, in the relevant statutes,” the special judge said.