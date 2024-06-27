Pride Month: Kalki Subramaniam says her activism was born out of witnessing exploitation, rejection, and anger

She may be a global champion of transgender rights and a beacon of hope for many young, disconsolate trans people who are ostracised by their families and society, but life has not been a bed of roses for trans activist Kalki Subramaniam.

Born in Pollachi, she faced a plethora of hardships during her teens as a gender-fluid person, but the rising anger against the injustices meted out to her friends from the community made her rise like a phoenix from the ashes and turn into a trans warrior. She sought refuge in myriad forms of art, which snowballed into a creative rebellion and a crusade against discrimination and inequality. She coined the term ‘artivist’ and fearlessly documented her pain, anger, anguish, and hope for the community. Her work went on to challenge oppression, patriarchy, and misogyny, earning her the title of champion of transgender rights.

Through her NGO, the Sahodari Foundation, she has been empowering members of the community to live a dignified life, thus bringing a much-needed glimmer of hope to one of the most marginalised sections of society. As a diversity and inclusive champion, Kalki has also been sensitising people, training, and educating the corporate world on the inclusion of LGBTQIA+, transgender, gender diverse, and non-binary communities in India, Europe, and North America.

Her name is also on the coveted list of activists who lobbied for the recognition of legal rights for transgender people, which eventually led to the implementation of The Rights of Transgender Persons Bill, 2014.

Today, Kalki dons many hats — a global activist, artist, actor, poet, author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, to name a few. Indulge speaks to the award-winning diversity and inclusion champion on the occasion of Pride Month. Excerpts...

What does Pride Month mean to you?

Pride Month is a celebration of our identities. It’s an opportunity to sensitise the public and pay tribute to all those who have worked hard to bring inclusion in society for the LGBTQIA+ community.

What made you turn into an activist?

The harrowing experiences I faced as a teenager when my gender identity was fluid — when I saw how my friends and people in my community were treated in public, how they were abandoned by their families, and how they had to go to the big cities and survive on begging and sex work. When they returned home, they were enervated. Later, as a teenager, I realised how badly my friends were treated, for no fault of theirs. I was enraged. My activism was born out of witnessing exploitation, rejection, and anger.

You have been penning your thoughts through various mediums of art, including paintings, poetry, monologues, and movies. Was art a form of rebellion?

I was writing poetry as a way to heal myself from the trauma and pain of being bullied and rejected as a teenager. Art gave me a lot of hope, and it helped me visualise what and who I wanted to be. Art and poetry were two mediums that helped me document my pain and were therapeutic as well. It also emerged as a clarion call for a campaign against discrimination and, at the same time, to speak up about our rights.

And you started calling it artivism...

My art is all about rebellion, but it also celebrates the diversity in identities and sexual orientation, and the beauty of being a transgender. I have documented the time when I felt suicidal and was unsure of who I wanted to be because of fear and despondence. I was fighting for my survival and my place in the world.

It also helped me record the torment and agony of my friends. One of my them had sought refuge at my home after her brother poured kerosene on her and tried to burn her alive. Similarly, another friend of mine, who decided to live as a woman, was not even allowed to see her mother’s mortal remains because of her gender identity. All these incidents left me in excruciating pain, and eventually translated into art.

My poetry, Amma, captures the suffering of a child who is begging for acceptance and love, and allow her to live in her house. Likewise, my artwork, Scream, is about the pain one goes through after their family rejects her and throws her on the street. Art and literature are powerful mediums of expression.

What are the current initiatives of the Sahodari Foundation?

I am planning to start a skill training school for young trans people and impart life skills. I recently launched a fashion brand as well.