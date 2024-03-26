Perona X Alive Wellness Clinics Unveil a Sartorial Symphony of Skincare and Style

In a spectacular collaboration between fashion and wellness, Perona and Alive Wellness Clinics are ready to orchestrate an event that surpasses the ordinary.
It's not just a collaboration; it's a mixture of style and rejuvenation, where skincare fulfilment meets the freshest summer looks.
The shared loyalty of both brands to client-centricity and exceptional quality form the bedrock of this remarkable collaboration, aiming to make customers feel their absolute best through top-notch products and care.
More than just a showcase of appearances, this event is about experiencing the extraordinary. The runway will not only feature Perona's sartorial masterpieces but also present innovative wellness options from Alive Wellness Clinic. Because true beauty isn't just skin deep; it's an immersive journey that radiates from within.
Alive Wellness Clinic promises to introduce avant-garde technologies and services in this unique spectacle. In contrast, Perona introduces its exclusive 2024 spring and summer collection, available for preview only on the event day. Beyond the displays, engage yourself in an atmosphere where connections flourish, networking opportunities abound, and a collaborative spirit incorporates a fashion-forward narrative.
For fashion enthusiasts in attendance, the evening promises the excitement of purchasing showcased items on the spot, securing a slice of exclusivity. This collaboration isn't a one-time affair. It marks the beginning of an ongoing partnership, hinting at future collaborations that will continue to delight the discerning eyes of fashionistas and wellness enthusiasts alike.
Puneet Mangla, Co-Founderof Perona, says, "Perona is about bringing out the wearer's best version. Alive Wellness resonates with enabling the best version of oneself. Today, we celebrate this common thread, urging our guests to embody the same elegance."
Dr Chhabra, the founder of Alive Wellness Clinics, exudes excitement, stating, "The fusion of Perona's style and Alive Wellness Clinics' philosophy highlights our shared commitment to customer priority and accessible quality. This event transcends being a spectacle; it's an opportunity to network and immerse oneself in the latest technology and fashion trends. The collaboration signifies the promise of thrilling ventures ahead."
On March 15, 2024. At 4 pm. Alive Wellness Clinic on Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV, New Delhi.