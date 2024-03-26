Perona X Alive Wellness Clinics Unveil a Sartorial Symphony of Skincare and Style

The shared loyalty of both brands to client-centricity and exceptional quality form the bedrock of this remarkable collaboration, aiming to make customers feel their absolute best through top-notch products and care.

More than just a showcase of appearances, this event is about experiencing the extraordinary. The runway will not only feature Perona's sartorial masterpieces but also present innovative wellness options from Alive Wellness Clinic. Because true beauty isn't just skin deep; it's an immersive journey that radiates from within.

Alive Wellness Clinic promises to introduce avant-garde technologies and services in this unique spectacle. In contrast, Perona introduces its exclusive 2024 spring and summer collection, available for preview only on the event day. Beyond the displays, engage yourself in an atmosphere where connections flourish, networking opportunities abound, and a collaborative spirit incorporates a fashion-forward narrative.