A t-shirt festival for a cause

Arrow, from Arvind Fashions Ltd, has launched Sun, Style & T-shirts: Dive into the summer — a T-shirt festival that captures the essence of the season in every thread.
The brand is all set to dive into the warmth of summer, embracing the vibrant colours, refreshing designs, and the joyous spirit of community. But this isn't just about style; it's about making a difference too.
For this T-shirt festival, Arrow has entered into a tie-up with NGO Atypical Advantage, one of India’s largest livelihood platforms for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). With each purchase of 5000 or above, customers can contribute to societal well-being.
Dive into the summer with Arrow, where every t-shirt tells a story of innovation and creativity. Indulge in luxury with their Perfect Polos this summer, featuring a specialised ‘Liquid’ finish for a beautiful sheen and soft fabric that maintains its texture wash after wash.
Crafted from 220gsm Pique in 24s for a soft and smooth touch, these polos ensure enhanced comfort and high-surface cleanliness. Plus, with better neck tape and anti-curl collars, you'll experience unmatched quality and style.
Arrow's latest polo t-shirt collection encompasses ranges like Mercerized Polo T-shirts, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Elevated Interlock, crafted from supreme 60s cotton with fine gauge knitting, to elevate one’s look and feel, 1851 T-shirts where luxury meets perfection in every stitch, and the New York Collection, a range of bold Graphic T-shirts and polos, perfect for clubbing and evening occasions.