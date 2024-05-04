A t-shirt festival for a cause

Arrow, from Arvind Fashions Ltd, has launched Sun, Style & T-shirts: Dive into the summer — a T-shirt festival that captures the essence of the season in every thread.

The brand is all set to dive into the warmth of summer, embracing the vibrant colours, refreshing designs, and the joyous spirit of community. But this isn't just about style; it's about making a difference too.

For this T-shirt festival, Arrow has entered into a tie-up with NGO Atypical Advantage, one of India’s largest livelihood platforms for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). With each purchase of 5000 or above, customers can contribute to societal well-being.