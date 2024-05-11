Meet Charlotte Chopin, a 101-years-old French yoga teacher who was honoured with Padma Shri

A 101-year-old yoga practitioner, Charlotte Chopin was awarded Padma Shri at the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony which was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Charlotte, a French citizen, embarked on her yoga journey at the age of 50. She has been a yoga trainer for over four decades, proving that it is never too late to dream and follow your passion. According to reports, she began teaching yoga in 1982 in France.