Meet Charlotte Chopin, a 101-years-old French yoga teacher who was honoured with Padma Shri

A 101-year-old yoga practitioner, Charlotte Chopin was awarded Padma Shri at the Padma Awards 2024 ceremony which was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Charlotte, a French citizen, embarked on her yoga journey at the age of 50. She has been a yoga trainer for over four decades, proving that it is never too late to dream and follow your passion. According to reports, she began teaching yoga in 1982 in France.
The picture of President Droupadi Murmu presenting the award to Charlotte was shared on X with the caption, “President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to Smt. Charlotte Chopin. She is a renowned French yoga teacher. Smt. Chopin has been teaching yoga for more than four decades and is still active as a yoga teacher at the age of 101.”
Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Charlotte in Paris for the first time during his French tour to attend the parade for Bastille Day. He appreciated her immense belief in yoga and her work in promoting and teaching yoga in France.
Charlotte continues to inspire people with her passion towards yoga and her fitness, even after crossing the century mark. For her age, her energy is unmatchable. It proves the power of yoga and how it helps in maintaining spirit and well-being even in that age.