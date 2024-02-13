Children from over ten Delhi government schools shine bright at the Inclusive Art Festival 

Conceptualised by children from over 10 government schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Tigri and Khanpur areas in New Delhi, the Kalakriti Arts Festival is a two-day visual delight where you can look out for art installations, artful corners, exhibitions, interactive spaces and also performances by the students. The first-of-its-kind arts festival is dedicated to building the community to experience the power of art firsthand.

For the festival, children from different schools came together with 15 artists of the NalandaWay Foundation through KAF to create large art installations and expressive performances over the last year. While the event is the culmination of artful sessions over a short period, NalandaWay Foundation intends to flag off the idea of celebrating community arts fest on a continuum, thereby celebrating arts with, for and within the community.

NalandaWay Foundation will also offer workshops, training and resources which are planned for children, adolescents, mothers, and others in the community. The vision of the Kalakriti festival and the centre is to use the power of arts to enhance coping skills from anxieties and stress and build resilience among children and youth.

During the two-day festival, audiences and the community can witness children's artworks, spanning multiple art installations, engage in interactive spaces and art productions and experience art up close. The festival is accessible to all, open to community members, parents especially- to immerse, appreciate and indulge in arts- and relive the creative freedom that art offers.

Sriram Ayer, Founder and CEO of NalandaWay Foundation shares, “Kalakriti has been envisioned as a gathering place for children and adolescents to learn the arts, express their fears, joys and dreams through the arts, and build hope and resilience. It is also a safe space for them to share their anxieties with their peers and seek help. Kalakriti will offer regular classes in visual and performing arts. The centre will also offer art therapy and counselling to adolescents, parents and other caregivers. These training and resources will be offered at the centre and in the schools located in the community.”

