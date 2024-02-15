Indian Hotels Company's (IHCL), iconic brand Taj announces Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur as its brand ambassador.

Speaking on the occasion, Parveen Chander Kumar, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing, IHCL said, “IHCL’s iconic brand Taj has long been heralded as a custodian of Indian heritage. In its 120 years, ‘Taj’ has etched its name in the annals of history, having shaped the evolution of the hospitality landscape in India.”

He added, “This partnership with Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur furthers Taj’s commitment to showcasing and preserving the rich cultural legacy of the country. His multi-faceted approach to building tourism in Rajasthan, including driving participation of the local community, is in line with IHCL’s ESG+ framework of Paathya’s goal of skilling the youth to bridge the employability gap in the industry.”

Intrinsically bound with the country’s history, the Taj has its presence in key historic destinations such as Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Mumbai. Maharaj Kumar Sahib Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Ji Mewar of Udaipur said, “Taj has been steadfast in its endeavor to rekindle India’s glorious past by restoring some of the country’s most celebrated palaces dating back to the pre-independence era. I am delighted to be associated with the illustrious brand and together work towards promoting India’s historic destinations and royal legacies built around its communities.”

