All you need to know about Bohag Bihu: The Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu not only ushers in the Assamese New Year but is a celebration of being grateful for their rich lands and harvests. It is significantly celebrated to honour the harvesting season, community life and is a festival which marks cultural harmony. Steeped in tradition, the Assamese New Year takes place over a period of three days with much pomp and grandeur where everyone takes part in thanking, enjoy and celebrating life.
What do the three days of Bohag Bihu signify?
Bohag Bihu takes place over a time period of three days where each day is dedicated in celebrating something in particular. The first day called Goru Bihu or cow Bihu is for the cows and their contribution to the agrarian lives of the people. Cattlestock are bathed and decorated with garlands and fed special food in their honour.
The second day called Manuh Bihu is for celebrating the people of the place. They wear new clothes, seek blessings exchange gifts and indulge in diverse culinary gems like Pitha, Laru and Joha . While women deck up in their best Mekhela chadors with vibrant colours and intricate designs, men are seen wearing dhoti –kurta with the traditional Assamese gamusa around their heads.
The third day called Gosain Bihu is dedicated to making offerings to community deities, household gods and Nature for the well-being and prosperity.
Do not give the Bihu Dance a miss!
One of the major attractions of the Bihu Festival is the cultural performance. The folk dance or Bihu dance performed by women, men and children alike has found its way on the global map. People from all over the world fly in to watch this community dance. Songs are sung in themes like love, nature, beauty, and longing. They are often playful and lively and reflect various aspects of romance. Men use folk instruments like Dhol and Taal along with Pepa made from buffalo horns and Gogona made from bamboo. The dance moves are fast paced and emits infectious energy around making everyone join in to the beats.
Essentials for a quick trip to Assam this festive season and what can you expect to see.
Trying to make a quick trip to catch a glimpse of the festivities? Here are some of the essentials that should be in your bag. It is best to pack light cotton or linen clothes, skincare essentials, walking and fancy shoes, Mekhala, if you have and of course your camera.
You will be able to watch cultural shows in Guwahati , Jorhat and Dibrugarh. Local fairs with the vibrant handicraft stalls, music performances and food stalls are a must. Several places have community feasts with local delicacies like pitha, laru and rice beer which should not be given a miss. And of course, the heart of the festival, open air Bihu dances. It is a must-watch attraction and if opportunity arises, one could join in the beats as well.