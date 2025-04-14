All you need to know about Bohag Bihu: The Assamese New Year

What do the three days of Bohag Bihu signify?

Bohag Bihu takes place over a time period of three days where each day is dedicated in celebrating something in particular. The first day called Goru Bihu or cow Bihu is for the cows and their contribution to the agrarian lives of the people. Cattlestock are bathed and decorated with garlands and fed special food in their honour.

The second day called Manuh Bihu is for celebrating the people of the place. They wear new clothes, seek blessings exchange gifts and indulge in diverse culinary gems like Pitha, Laru and Joha . While women deck up in their best Mekhela chadors with vibrant colours and intricate designs, men are seen wearing dhoti –kurta with the traditional Assamese gamusa around their heads.

The third day called Gosain Bihu is dedicated to making offerings to community deities, household gods and Nature for the well-being and prosperity.