Is Anime at risk in the US? SCREEN Act Proposal sparks fan outrage

The SCREEN Act was introduced by Congresswoman Mary Miller and Senator Mike Lee and was officially named Shielding Children’s Retinas from Egregious Exposure on the Net Act. The goal behind this was to protect minors' access to pornography and implement an age-verification protocol. While the language focuses on adult material, it does not necessarily target ANIME.

Although, the internet started meme-fueling on this topic in X and Reddit, which escalated the panic among fans. Once user said, "Who’s here after hearing that Congress is going to ban anime?” while another joked, “Us Congress wants to ban anime????? Good luck with that.” Some of the tension also comes from Texas Senate Bill 20, that has criminalized the promotion of visuals that might affect minors which includes animated and cartoon depictions. The vague wording in the bill has raised concerns among the manga fans that certain work could be terminated under this law.

Anime fans reactions: