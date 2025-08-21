Decoding the Vilambara Pathrika that actor Mohanlal received from the Travancore Royal Family Members

India comprises several Princely States and kingdoms. Although monarchy is no longer prevalent, the echoes of the past are still prominently visible in the cultural fabric of the country. The present generations from the Kingdoms have taken to art, music, cultural revival, folk revival and much more to make sure that the legacy of the past still remains ingrained in the roots of the future.
One such institution is the Travancore Royal Family. The Kingdom started emerging in the early 1700s in Padmanabhapuram which is now in Tamil Nadu, and was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Even though times changed, development crept in, modernisation touched the boundaries, what became invincible was the deep faith in traditional rituals. And today iconic figures apart from the close-knit family members are also being taken under the umbrella of the same. Veteran actor Mohanlal was the most recent who receive the Vilambara Pathrika from the Travancore Royal Family Members and marked the beginning of their centuries old ancient rituals Murajapam and Lakshadeepam at the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Before understanding the gravitas of the Vilambara Pathrika presented to actor Mohanlal, it is eminent that one understands why it holds the prestigious status that it does. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has been privy since centuries to two the dual rituals of Murajapam and Lakshadeepam.
Murajapam is a 56-day ritual that occurs every 6 years where 200 scholars chant the Vedas and the Vishnu Sahasranama. In fact the word itself translates to the meaning repeatedly chanting of prayers. It was started with the objective of purifying the temple and praying for the well being of the people/ subjects; and continues till date. The 56-day period is usually concluded on Makar Sankranti with the ritual of Lakshadeepam which means the lighting of one lakh lamps. The temple complex is beautifully decorated with these lamps and pilgrims come from far and near to witness the auspicious moment. It also symbolises the triumph of good over evil by lighting lamps.
Now these rituals hold significance because the the Travancore Maharaj Marthanda Varma took upon the title of Padmanabha Dasa or the Servant of Lord Padmanabh and established the Temple for the well-being of his subjects or people. That is precisely why, even though monarchy is abolished, the Travancore Royal Family still continues this age old ritual for the people’s welfare. To inaugurate this ceremony the Family presents the announcement scroll to a well-known personality, this year, it being veteran actor Mohanlal, in a grand ceremony which finally declares the rituals open.
In other words one can say that Mohanlal was the guest of honour who declared the ritual open by the lighting of the lamp. On work front, he is expected to be seen in Hridayapoorvam with Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Nishan Baburaj and many others. He has also announced Drishyam 3, a successful franchised adapted in Hindi which is helmed by Ajay Devgn.