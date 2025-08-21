Decoding the Vilambara Pathrika that actor Mohanlal received from the Travancore Royal Family Members

India comprises several Princely States and kingdoms. Although monarchy is no longer prevalent, the echoes of the past are still prominently visible in the cultural fabric of the country. The present generations from the Kingdoms have taken to art, music, cultural revival, folk revival and much more to make sure that the legacy of the past still remains ingrained in the roots of the future.

One such institution is the Travancore Royal Family. The Kingdom started emerging in the early 1700s in Padmanabhapuram which is now in Tamil Nadu, and was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Even though times changed, development crept in, modernisation touched the boundaries, what became invincible was the deep faith in traditional rituals. And today iconic figures apart from the close-knit family members are also being taken under the umbrella of the same. Veteran actor Mohanlal was the most recent who receive the Vilambara Pathrika from the Travancore Royal Family Members and marked the beginning of their centuries old ancient rituals Murajapam and Lakshadeepam at the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Mohanlal receives the prestigious announcement honour from the Travancore Royal Family