Rediscovering Delhi with its new storytellers

“Delhi, for me, is a culmination of culture and chaos, the kind that invites you in. People see crowds and assume they know the city, but what I see is the quiet hope within them. You can arrive with almost nothing and still begin again,” she tells me.

One of her reels shows her and her husband at Humayun’s Tomb, captured in soft, film-like cuts that glow with afternoon light. Nothing is overdone. It feels like glimpsing a couple gently moving through a space that has long been part of their personal map.

When I ask what guides her lens, she smiles. “I am drawn to earthy colours, the red and ochre walls, the green fences, the old brick textures around Mandi House and Lodhi Estate. They carry a quiet nostalgia. And I chase light, especially the 3 to 3.30 p.m. sun that creates long, gentle shadows. It transforms the most ordinary frame.”

We drift to food, Delhi’s favourite language of memory. This city loves to remember itself through taste, from Old Delhi recipes murmured across generations to the snacks of childhood and those unmistakable winter cravings. So I ask her how she honours nostalgia without romanticising the past into something it never was.