Santa Claus did not always have a red coat! Yes it’s a fact!

Santa Claus, the way we know him today, is a result of popular folk belief and an image-changing advertisement. Many are aware that Claus is based on a fourth century arch-bishop, Saint Nicolas. Traditionally, if you would contemplate, bishops wore long robes which were red, gold, green or maroon in colour. In fact, in the very beginning, Santa Claus was just a figure who children waited for all year long; one who would bring them gifts. Thus, their apparels were never the prime focus.

Fast forward to the 1800s and the vision of Santa Claus changed forever due to those who took up the pen. Many articles, poems and stories started describing him as 'jolly' , ' red-dressed' etc; and the image of the man started changing as per those adjectives. In 1823, T’was the night Before Christmas and Thomas Nast’s illustrations where the Santa was dressed in red, which started portraying the man in red.