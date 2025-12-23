Why are Christmas trees decorated with spiders and cobwebs?

Christmas, as a festival, has several traditions. Not only do these traditions differ slightly from family to family, but also, from community to community. For instance, according to an old folklore prevalent in the Eastern European region, especially in Ukraine, spiders and cobwebs during Christmas are actually symbols of good luck.

As the legend goes, a widow and her children wanted to celebrate the festival but did not have enough to arrange for traditional Christmas Tree and décor. Instead, they decorated it with the patterned spider webs. When they woke up on Christmas morning, they realised that the very same spider webs that they had used to decorate the tree has turned into silver and gold, bringing the family good luck and prosperity. Due to this folklore, in many communities, spiders are a symbol of good luck while cobwebs mean hope, blessings and prosperity. Thus, in many places, but largely in Ukraine, you might see spiders hanging from cobwebs on the Christmas Tree. These are often glittery denoting the gold and silver transformations.