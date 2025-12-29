Dealing with a break-up? Here’s a museum that lets you heal through shared memories

Just had a break up and don’t know what to do with every little thing that reminds you of your ex? While in television and cinema we often see funny situations like packing them and dumping the box in thrift, dumpyard, or comically throwing it out of the window, in real life, facing such situations may be a tad bit difficult. Also, every individual has different ways of dealing with the situation. While some find it easier, some slowly learn to let go, and others amp up their psychological defence to face the situation by going to therapy. Understanding the sensitivity in this issue, Olinka Vistica and Drazen Grubisic kicked off the Museum of Broken Relationships- Brokenships, which over the years have found two permanent footings, traveled to many places, and have helped many a hearts heal through shared stories, compassion and courage.
What drives the essence of this museum are the stories, collected from the crowd, all over the world. While the museum stores a lot of these stories, these are also available on their official website. These range from stories of first and last meetings, a life lived together, a relation which slowly broke away, lovers, who became strangers and much more. And in the crux of it all are objects that once bound the two souls which are now separate.
The Museum of Broken Relationships started as a project and travelled across the world hosting around 66 exhibitions before finally having a four-walled setting in Zagreb, Croatia and Chiang Mai, Thailand. In both the places, the interesting museum stands in places which are filled with tourists during peak seasons and are visited by many each year.
One of the reasons this works well and attracts many tourists all over the year is that it inspires people to soak in the various stories, find a connect with many strangers, a leave with a slightly healed heart and lots of courage to face the world, if out of a relationship, recently. Moreover, people who love to explore the city’s nooks and corners often find their roads leading them to these doors. Further, for art enthusiasts or visual artists, the idea of turning heartbreaks into a full-fledged exhibition, with basic objects, turned special due to the stories attached to them, are very intriguing. It also stands as a therapeutic space where artistic exchange of real-life incidents makes one feels part of a larger community. One understands that they are not alone in this journey of loneliness and loss; and that there is always a way to confront their emotions, heal and come out as a better person.
For those who want to visit the museums, can head to Ćirilometodska in Zagreb and Chang Moi in Thailand.
