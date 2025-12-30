Scrabble gets all the right attention in Delhi

Mentoring the young

Fifteen-year-old Madhav Gopal Kamath, who grew up playing in Delhi tournaments, is currently among the highest-ranked Scrabble players in the world. In August 2025, he won the World Youth Scrabble Championship in Kuala Lumpur, topping nearly 200 players from 30 countries. His WESPA (World English Language Players Association) ranking - the official international rating system for competitive English language Scrabble - now stands at 2170, placing him eighth globally.

Kamath’s journey began at the age of five, when he would “just sit and watch” his father and uncle, both competitive players, play at home. By six, he started playing the game. By ten, he was competing seriously. His breakthrough came in 2020, when he finished fourth at a Vadodara tournament against experienced adult players. “It showed me I could play at that level,” he recalls. Lockdown accelerated his rise. He played international events, trained using word-list software, and sharpened his strategic game.

Kamath insists Scrabble is widely misunderstood. “People think it’s about memorising the dictionary,” he says. “Actually, it’s about strategy, maths, probability and time management.” Word knowledge matters—the words in scrabble are decided by the Collins dictionary—but deciding where and when to play a word is just as crucial. Each move weighs attack against defence, points against board control.

A standard tournament game lasts 50 minutes, 25 minutes per player. “You also have to manage pressure,” Madhav says. “One bad move can cost you the game.”