Five weirdest Nostradamus predictions to have come true

Here’s the hottest of hot take this summer — 16th century seer Nostradamus foresaw the death of Pope Francis and the rise of Roman-born as his successor. Following the lung complications and early-stage kidney insufficiencies of Pope Francis which has been on the news, a quatrain of Michel de Notredame have led netizens speculating if it was about the declining health of the current pope.
“Through the death of a very old Pontiff… a Roman of good age will be elected. Of him, it will be said that he weakens his see… but long will he sit and in biting activity,” reads the prediction. Many are reading deep into this in the light of the 88-year-old’s critical condition and the future leadership of the Catholic Church.
While this one keeps you guessing, here are five other predictions of the Renaissance era ‘prophet of the doom’ that you must not miss out on!
“The great plague of the maritime city Will not cease until there be avenged the death Of the just blood, condemned for a price without crime, Of the great lady outraged by pretense.”
Plagues and epidemics were perhaps the most recurring subjects of Nostradamus’ predictions. Many believe that this and some similar quatrains he wrote were allusions to the rise of epidemics such as the Black Death and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The new engine will bring to light all things that have long been hidden. With great noise, great damage will be done to the earth.”
“Great noise, great damage” — sounds a bit dark? We know. However, the fact that this new discovery “will bring to light all things that have long been hidden” leads many to believe that he was talking about newer forms of communication, such as the internet, that has opened access to knowledge through digital technology.
“He will come to travel to the corner of Luna, Where he will be captured and put in strange land.”
While space exploration was far from conceivable in the 16th century, Nostradamus seems to have hinted at humanity’s exploration beyond Earth, with references to “great journeys” to the heavens. Many interpreters link this quatrain to the 1969 Apollo moon landing, where Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon.
“Twice put up and twice cast down, The East will also weaken the West. Its adversary after several battles, Chased by sea will fail at time of need.”
Although the seer often mentioned the ‘rise’ and ‘fall’ of great empires and that could connote to any war, this prediction is specifically associated with the World Wars. This is because of its stress on the number 2 and geopolitical shifts that has happened across the global East and the global West after the wars.
“From the depths of the West of Europe, A young child will be born of poor people. He who by his tongue will seduce a great troop; His fame will increase towards the realm of the East.”
The rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany (“West of Europe”) and his unbelievable oratorial skills to convince his army had long been hauntingly reflected in Nostradamus’ quatrains.