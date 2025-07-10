EXCLUSIVE: What went behind creating the digital tour of the Elephanta Caves by Google Arts and Culture?

The modern audience, especially Gen- Z has probably seen more through social media, reels, and advances AI technologies than they have seen through their own eyes. And sometimes, the availability of numerous technological sources comes as a boon in preserving, and promotion of accessibility of heritage structures. For those who have never set their eyes on the Elephanta Caves, the cave comes to them through this initiative and absolutely free of cost. With an audio-video tour of this site it becomes easier to access and can also be used an educational tool.

But the pressing question remains why the Elephanta Caves. Amit answers the why and the objectives by stating, “The fundamental motivation for digitising the Elephanta Caves was preservation. We firmly believe in creating high-resolution, authoritative digital records of significant cultural landmarks across the world. This is essential, as such models can serve in the future for rebuilding, restoration, and academic purposes.

The project was initially envisioned as a research tool for academic institutions and researchers to support long-term conservation efforts. While storytelling and public engagement became important dimensions of the project, its core objective remains safeguarding our shared heritage through cutting-edge technology.” So, what kinds of technologies were used in this project? “ LiDAR scanners to capture intricate details with precision and of course, Google AI to enable the Talking Tours!”