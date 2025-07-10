EXCLUSIVE: What went behind creating the digital tour of the Elephanta Caves by Google Arts and Culture?

If you take a bus or a train from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to The Gateway of India and then take a one-hour Ferry, you will find yourself standing and admiring the beautiful rock-cut architecture, stupas and temple remains of the Elephanta Caves. Deemed as a UNESCO world Heritage Site, it dates back to around 550 CE and was interestingly founded by the Portuguese. But it was the British officials who took the first step to conserve the caves with monumental importance, which lead to the conservation attempts in 1970s.
With time, it gained prominence and not only became one of the most loved tourist spots off Mumbai but also found space in global maps. But as development knocks on the door and newer methods of preservation and accessibility surfaces, the spotlight has yet again turned towards Elephant Caves as Google Arts & Culture along with expert inputs and partner organisation brings it closer to the people through digital mapping and digital tour which can be accessed on their official website and App. In an Indulge exclusive we speak to Amit Sood, Director, Google Arts & Culture who takes us behind the scenes of this massive project.
The modern audience, especially Gen- Z has probably seen more through social media, reels, and advances AI technologies than they have seen through their own eyes. And sometimes, the availability of numerous technological sources comes as a boon in preserving, and promotion of accessibility of heritage structures. For those who have never set their eyes on the Elephanta Caves, the cave comes to them through this initiative and absolutely free of cost. With an audio-video tour of this site it becomes easier to access and can also be used an educational tool.
But the pressing question remains why the Elephanta Caves. Amit answers the why and the objectives by stating, “The fundamental motivation for digitising the Elephanta Caves was preservation. We firmly believe in creating high-resolution, authoritative digital records of significant cultural landmarks across the world. This is essential, as such models can serve in the future for rebuilding, restoration, and academic purposes.
The project was initially envisioned as a research tool for academic institutions and researchers to support long-term conservation efforts. While storytelling and public engagement became important dimensions of the project, its core objective remains safeguarding our shared heritage through cutting-edge technology.” So, what kinds of technologies were used in this project? “ LiDAR scanners to capture intricate details with precision and of course, Google AI to enable the Talking Tours!”
How did the team navigate through the overexertion of technology by every individual?
What remained as a big concern during the entire process was, “how to craft unique, immersive digital experiences that truly cut through the overstimulation of constant technological immersion and genuinely engage our audience.” This stems from combating digital over-exhaustion and digital fatigue.
Any individual today has access to and is immersed in technical gadgets from the moment they wake up to the time they sleep. During this time, coupled with the memory of a goldfish, they consume hundreds and thousands of information. To cut through that information, holding the audience’s attention and make them recall this unique experience remains a concern more than challenge for the team with each digitisation project.
Can digitisation, however realistic, give a feel of the original?
Digitisation to a great extent gives you a cinematic experience with a mix of audio and enthralling visuals. It however remains a question as to how successful it is in giving off a realistic vibe. Would someone who has seen the place up front go on to experience it again through digital tools? Amit reiterates, “There’s no substitute for standing at a heritage site or a museum in person, immersed in the atmosphere, and listening to stories that bring the space to life. That kind of sensory experience is difficult to replicate digitally. But we also recognise that not everyone has the opportunity to make that journey. That’s why, in the case of Elephanta Caves, we developed the AI-powered digital tour: to offer an engaging, interactive experience that goes beyond simply viewing images online. While it can’t replace the depth of a physical visit, it significantly expands access, allowing people everywhere to connect with the essence of this remarkable heritage site.”
The past and the future unite
Look at any preservation or conservation efforts and digital tools are an inevitable prime part of it. But how fruitful is the effect of combining the two for preservation methods? “Digitising heritage spaces has never been more critical. At its heart, it’s about preservation — creating high-resolution, authoritative records that can support future restoration, research, and education. But it’s also about storytelling. Digital tools allow us to share the significance of archaeological sites with a global audience, making culture more inclusive and accessible. Most importantly, it helps bridge the gap for people who may never have the chance to visit these sites in person, ensuring that heritage isn’t confined by geography or privilege.”
To conclude, Amit says, “While we don’t have a fixed roadmap [of such projects] to announce, we’re excited about deepening our collaborations with museums and cultural institutions across India, including new AI-driven initiatives. We’re also working directly with Indian artists to bring their stories online in more dynamic and engaging ways.”
