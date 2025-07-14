Umbrella Care: Fit–check your umbrella with these five steps

Since umbrellas are regularly used during the rainy season and always the most-preferred option for the season, it is equally important to invest in umbrella care- after every use and at least once a week. Here’s what you need to do for an umbrella fit-check.

Drying is caring

Once you return to your home/ office / destination after using the umbrella, spread it under the running fan or in any dry area so that it becomes completely dry. If it is allowed to remain wet after usage, then the handles might be prone to rusting and the fabrics might develop mold, both of which should be definitely avoided in this season.

The art of umbrella folding

Observe how the umbrella is folded and follow it precisely every time. Never try to forcibly close the umbrella and stuff it inside its cover and definitely don’t close it while it’s still wet. However, if you have been using the umbrella and just hopped on a car, then close it but do not tie the string. Since it is temporary, the damage is less. Moreover, folding it neatly helps in preventing any tears to the fabric and also maintains the shape of the umbrella for a long time.

Mandatory weekly checks

Most of time when you are outdoors and using the umbrella, you are speeding to get into a safe corner and overlook any o-spot damage to the umbrella which can be caused due to multiple reasons. Ranging from force opening and closing it to a tear due to the strong winds, the reasons can be many. Thus, it is best to go through a weekly inspection of the umbrella to see if all parts are in place. If there are any issues, get them fixed immediately or rush to the experts so that they would not escalate during regular usage.