Umbrella Care: Fit–check your umbrella with these five steps

With monsoon season at its peak, have your made umbrellas your best-friend yet? During these heavy spells the umbrella may get damaged or dirty or a part of it might stop working. Thus, it is important to take care of the umbrellas and avoid any unwanted situation which puts you in spot when you need the umbrella the most. Here are some umbrella care steps that you should not miss.
Since umbrellas are regularly used during the rainy season and always the most-preferred option for the season, it is equally important to invest in umbrella care- after every use and at least once a week. Here’s what you need to do for an umbrella fit-check.
Drying is caring
Once you return to your home/ office / destination after using the umbrella, spread it under the running fan or in any dry area so that it becomes completely dry. If it is allowed to remain wet after usage, then the handles might be prone to rusting and the fabrics might develop mold, both of which should be definitely avoided in this season.
The art of umbrella folding
Observe how the umbrella is folded and follow it precisely every time. Never try to forcibly close the umbrella and stuff it inside its cover and definitely don’t close it while it’s still wet. However, if you have been using the umbrella and just hopped on a car, then close it but do not tie the string. Since it is temporary, the damage is less. Moreover, folding it neatly helps in preventing any tears to the fabric and also maintains the shape of the umbrella for a long time.
Mandatory weekly checks
Most of time when you are outdoors and using the umbrella, you are speeding to get into a safe corner and overlook any o-spot damage to the umbrella which can be caused due to multiple reasons. Ranging from force opening and closing it to a tear due to the strong winds, the reasons can be many. Thus, it is best to go through a weekly inspection of the umbrella to see if all parts are in place. If there are any issues, get them fixed immediately or rush to the experts so that they would not escalate during regular usage.
Clean the umbrella
One of the basics of umbrella care is to clean it regularly. Never let there be a build-up of mud marks, dirt, stains, etc. You may use mild soap water to clean the spots and then dry it completely before folding it back.
Proper storage
Always make sure that the umbrella is fully dry before storing it. Fold it gently and insert it in its cover. Keep it in your handbag or in an umbrella stand. It is best to place them or hang them vertically instead of horizontally.
