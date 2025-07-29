Jail or hotel? The story of Norwegian prison cells

Norwegian prisons are so well-designed, they might just give your apartment an inferiority complex. With stunning architecture and homely comforts, these facilities look more like modern retreats than punishment cells. But it’s not just about aesthetics, the idea is rehabilitation. By treating inmates with dignity and humanity, the system helps them reflect, reform and truly turn their lives around.

Prison walls that embody aesthetics and a touch of luxury: A walk through Norwegian prisons

With beds so cosy, rooms so pretty, and views so luxurious, it doesn’t quite feel like a prison. But that’s what the main goal here is.

The main goal lies in improving their lifestyle and prisoners walking away never having to return to the same place again.

Prisons like Halden and Bastøy resemble the architecture of college campuses or modern hostels more than traditional prisons. The rooms have modern bed structures, clean floors and a whole look of a retreat center. Prisoners can wear their own clothes, go shopping in the prison shops and visit libraries and churches.