Jail or hotel? The story of Norwegian prison cells

Norwegian prisons are the place where luxury meets rehabilitation
Jail or hotel? The story of Norwegian prison cells
Jail or hotel? The story of Norwegian prison cells
Norwegian prisons are so well-designed, they might just give your apartment an inferiority complex. With stunning architecture and homely comforts, these facilities look more like modern retreats than punishment cells. But it’s not just about aesthetics, the idea is rehabilitation. By treating inmates with dignity and humanity, the system helps them reflect, reform and truly turn their lives around. 

Prison walls that embody aesthetics and a touch of luxury: A walk through Norwegian prisons

With beds so cosy, rooms so pretty, and views so luxurious, it doesn’t quite feel like a prison. But that’s what the main goal here is. 

The main goal lies in improving their lifestyle and prisoners walking away never having to return to the same place again.

Prisons like Halden and Bastøy resemble the architecture of college campuses or modern hostels more than traditional prisons. The rooms have modern bed structures, clean floors and a whole look of a retreat center. Prisoners can wear their own clothes, go shopping in the prison shops and visit libraries and churches. 

Norwegian prison allows tv and luxury sofa
Prison layout with TV and game facilitiesBBC

Why are these prisons so architecturally beautiful?

At its core, the entire scenario revolves around the pursuit of a more purposeful and improved life. So, a whole range of educational and vocational training is offered to the prisoner and they can get trained in areas like mechanics, graphic design, and cooking. Some prisons have workshops and music studios as well.

Norwegian prisons architecturally beautiful
Norwegian prisons architecturally beautifulBBC

Everything here feels strangely normal because the only right that’s taken from the prisoners is their right to liberty, all other rights remain intact. In a way, it almost feels like a luxury. But the prison officers see it differently. Speaking to a news publication about the conditions inside, one officer remarked, “If you don’t have opportunities and you’re just locked in a cage, you don’t become a good citizen.” He went on to add, “Here, there are real opportunities you can earn a diploma, and when you leave, there’s a chance for a stable job. And that matters.”

The prison doesn’t let the criminals be just locked up. They serve as rehabilitation for them. No one gets a death sentence here and families can come and visit freely here. There’s even a thing where prisoners can apply for Daddy day where they can spend time with their families in a chalet for a couple of nights with the guards being present there.

So, overall, this system sends a powerful message that real improvement in life can't be forced through harsh conditions, but must be guided by dignity, structure, and perhaps even a touch of comfort, laying the foundation for a better society.

