‘Hum garba kar ke hi jaayenge!’ Indian tourists light up Austria with surprise dance performance

The incident took place in Innsbruck’s Old Town and was captured and shared by Pearl Shah (@ipearlshah), a member of the 43-person Gujarati-Marwari tourist group featured in the video. According to her caption, the group was eager to do Garba before leaving the spot. However, the street performers initially declined their request, citing potential trouble with local authorities. Despite their hesitation, the tourists continued to insist.

Pearl even wrote, “Hum bina Garba kiye jaane wale nahi the” (We weren’t leaving without doing Garba). Eventually, the street musicians gave in and allowed them to play an Indian song, which led to the entire group energetically performing Garba in the middle of the historic town square. While the group may have been thrilled with their impromptu celebration, the internet didn’t take it kindly. The comments on the original video (now disabled) were flooded with criticism. Many social media users slammed the group for disregarding the comfort of the street performers and potentially putting them at risk with local authorities. Several comments described the behaviour as inappropriate, entitled, and even “embarrassing.”