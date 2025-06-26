Vernika Awal explores the evolving concept of home in her next column

“I don’t know how to do coffee art,” she laughed, smirking. “But I do know how to make coffee that keeps people coming back.” I liked that quiet confidence.

Naturally, I asked her where she was from. Manipur, she replied. I asked if she missed it, if she’d been back recently.

“But this is home now,” she said, without hesitation, the hint of a smile on her lips.

I understood the sentiment all too well, yet I couldn’t help but press a little more. What made her so quick to claim Delhi as home? To speak of it almost as though her origins had been boxed away?

“This is the place that shaped me into who I am,” she explained simply. “Independent. Confident. Manipur is where I was born… but it’s here that I feel most alive.”

Fair enough. We let the conversation slip into a comfortable silence after that — two women, quietly thinking, perhaps unknowingly connected by our tangled relationships with the idea of ‘home’.

A plate of steaming pakoras arrived at our table a little while later. I barely registered them when Kim chuckled and said, “You know… what you call pakora here is so different to what we call pakora back home.”