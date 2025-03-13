What makes Mathura's Lathmar Holi unique?

When we talk about the Festival of Colours, no matter where one is, it is usually about the various forms of powdered colours and of course ones which are used to spray with water. However, there are various different types of Holi that are played across the country, one being Lathmar Holi. Now if the name sounds familiar then try remembering Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar dancing to Gori Tu Lathmar from Toilet Ek Prem Katha. While the silver screens have re-instated this cultural practice for centuries in the books of popular culture, Lathmar has a very interesting tale of origin and tradition.
Here's what we know about Vrindavan's famous Lathmar Holi.
Celebrated in the twin towns of Barsana and Nandgaon, both in Mathura, Lathmar Holi is quite literally translated to Holi of sticks or Holi played with sticks. The legend goes back to the tale of Radha-Krishna whose eternal love was highlighted time and again through the Festival of Colours. Every year, thousands of tourists flock to Barsana and Nandgaon which are also known as the city’s of Radha and Krishna respectively to witness this spectacular practice of playing Holi which lasts for more than a week.
Oral stories narrate that Krishna had wanted to smear colours on his beloved Radha. But when he entered Barsana, Radha and her friends (gopis) were ready to greet them with sticks and drove them out of the boundaries. Keeping in tune with this tradition every year, men from Nandgaon try to enter Barsana to play Holi but are greeted by the women with lathis and with evolution, of course with colours. The entire practice of Lathmar Holi thus developed as an episode of humour which over the centuries has become a heritage for the people of these twin towns. Another episode narrates the tale of the prankster that Krishna was who had entered Barsana with his friends and smeared colours on the gopis and the residents of Barsana were compelled to drive them away through ‘lathmar’ lest they cause more havoc.
Today, Lathmar Holi has become a global attraction drawing thousands of people to witness this humorous episode. Holi here starts a week before the actual dates. The air is not only filled with the colours of the Festival but also with the hums of folk songs accompanied by drums, nagada, dhol and more, which set the mood and sing of tales from the past especially centered on Radha-Krishna. Playful banter between men and women take place. Sometimes even mock fights with bamboo sticks are witnessed which only elevates the speciality of the celebration. The Radha Rani temple situated at the top of the Bhanugarh hills becomes the pivotal point of the celebrations and when one visits Barsana, they make it a point to visit the temple.
The Lathmar Holi is a reflection of the community spirit that Barsana and Nandgaon represent since time immemorial. The celebrations, hospitality, folk songs, music, traditional attire, and the unique way of playing Holi itself represent the cultural fabric of the place. On deeper levels, it also corresponds to equality where women drive the men away because of their pranks and banter, albeit comically. This year, Lathmar Holi is already on and will conclude on Rang Panchmi. It is a visual to behold and witness at least once in the lifetime, where time stops and visitors are transported back in time.