What makes Mathura's Lathmar Holi unique?

Oral stories narrate that Krishna had wanted to smear colours on his beloved Radha. But when he entered Barsana, Radha and her friends (gopis) were ready to greet them with sticks and drove them out of the boundaries. Keeping in tune with this tradition every year, men from Nandgaon try to enter Barsana to play Holi but are greeted by the women with lathis and with evolution, of course with colours. The entire practice of Lathmar Holi thus developed as an episode of humour which over the centuries has become a heritage for the people of these twin towns. Another episode narrates the tale of the prankster that Krishna was who had entered Barsana with his friends and smeared colours on the gopis and the residents of Barsana were compelled to drive them away through ‘lathmar’ lest they cause more havoc.