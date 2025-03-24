How to choose the perfect pen for flawless handwriting?

Have you ever picked up a gel pen, ink pen, felt pen, and dot pen and noticed the variation of letters in your handwriting? These may be caused due to several factors but the prima facie due to the choice of pen. Here are some quick tips for you that would help you make a better choice for pen for your hand-writing.

Get your grip

The first and most important thing is that you can grip your pen comfortably. In fact, if you take a closer look at pens, all of them have special designs so that that the grip sits on spot. Whether it is an ergonomic grip or one that fits well between your finger clutches, the grip is an essential part of having a sturdy writing mechanism on the first go. It helps in reducing strain in the hand which ensures a better handwriting even if you have been writing for a long time.