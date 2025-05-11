Five hacks to catch a power nap in the office and not let your boss know about it

Having a long day and finding it difficult to concentrate without a quick power nap? Or just had your lunch and you cannot fight with the crisper version of a ‘Bhaat ghoom’ ? But here’s the catch… you are in office after all! However, as they say, ‘when there is a will, there is way’. Thus if your mind, body and soul aches for a quick nap, here are a few tricks that are time tested and won’t let you down.
In case you are sleeping away in glory on your seat and are caught by the senior or manager, just pretend to have been praying with your eyes closed. This always works.
Working with headphones glued to your ears is a common sight today. Just put on your headphone and pretend to stare at the monitor. If you wear glasses or decide to put on sunglasses, they will work further to your benefit.
If you have the artist in you and love doing your eyes, then here’s a trick that is both fun and effective – paint your eyelids that look like your eyes. The trick here is simple since we always keep our eyes open and even blink it for a flip second the entire look will not be easily decipherable. Once you decide to take that power nap by completely closing your eyes, the painted eye lids will then take the place of your real eyes and it will appear as if you are still working and paying attention. But in reality you know the truth behind it!
Remember the classic act of ‘Mam My head is paining’ that was repeated much too often in school? Well, this universal act can be repeated anytime, anywhere. Sit comfortably and put you head down on the table. Let the arms be your support in the act. In case anyone asks you of the same the response is known very well by each side.
Napping is an art. For those who love to sleep, can catch a quiet moment in the middle of the busiest and noisiest rooms… and maybe the quiet sleep inducing ones too! All you need to do is open a boring looking spread-sheet or sit with an open book, magazine, newspaper or piles of files and pretend to stare at them with utmost concentration while you happily catch on your power nap with your eyes open.